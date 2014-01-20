BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Deutsche Bank shares drop 5 pct after quarterly loss

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank shares fall 5 percent after it posts a surprise pre-tax loss of 1.15 billion euros ($1.6 billion) for the fourth quarter and warns that 2014 will be another year of challenges and reform. (DEUTSCHEBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Thomas Atkins, 675 words)

China’s growth dodges 14-year low but further slowing seen

BEIJING - China’s economy narrowly missed expectations for growth to hit 14-year lows in 2013, though some economists say a cool down will be inevitable this year as officials and investors hunker down for difficult reforms. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao, 980 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-OIL/DEMAND (UPDATE 1), moved, by Judy Hua and David Stanway, 700 words

AB InBev to regain grip on S.Korea brewer OB for $5.8 bln

HONG KONG/BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, will buy back South Korea’s Oriental Brewery Co for $5.8 billion including debt, returning to a large Asian market at a time of strong industrial growth across the region. (ORIENTALBREWERY-ABINBEV/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Denny Thomas and Philip Blenkinsop, 800 words)

China cheer muted as Deutsche sets European nerves jangling

LONDON - Big losses for Germany’s biggest bank means European markets start the week on a sour note as slightly better than expected Chinese data fails to dispel a general air of caution. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 865 words)

INSIGHT

Shorts set to pounce as stocks seen pricey, Fed pulls back

NEW YORK - After years of hiding under their desks, short sellers are re-emerging - slowly. Investors who make a living betting that stock prices will fall are happy to forget 2013: The S&P 500 gained nearly 30 percent while Credit Suisse’s index of hedge funds with a dedicated short bias lost 25 percent. (USA-STOCKS/SHORTS (INSIGHT), moved, by Rodrigo Campos and Sam Forgione, 1,200 words)

+ See also:

- USA-STOCKS/SHORTS-FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, 260 words

Revenge of the Irish as merger restores air finance crown

SHANNON, Ireland - Twenty years after the spectacular collapse of Irish tycoon Tony Ryan’s plane leasing empire, the Emerald Isle has restored its grip on the world’s aircraft fleet with a mega-merger that could pave the way for a wave of multi-billion-dollar IPOs. (AVIATION-FINANCE/IRELAND (INSIGHT), moved, by Conor Humphries and Tim Hepher, 1,450 words)

Lowball bid comes back to haunt Panama Canal expansion

PANAMA CITY/MADRID - A bitter dispute between the Panama Canal and a Spanish-led consortium of construction companies over the spiralling cost of expanding one of the world’s busiest waterways was years in the making. (SACYR-PANAMA/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Lomi Kriel and Sonya Dowsett, 1,575 words)

INVESTMENT

BRIC or MINT? Investors shun acronym investing

LONDON - Which do you fancy, BRIC, MINT or CIVETS? For many investors, the answer is none of these. Underperformance in local stock markets has led fund managers to flee groupings of emerging markets touted as the next big thing. (EMERGING-INVESTMENT/ACRONYMS, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Deflation “ogre” probably won’t come to life

LONDON - Talk that some of the world’s major developed countries are flirting with deflation, a damaging and sustained spiral of falling prices, probably won’t turn to reality, according to the consensus of market economists. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/, moved, by Andy Bruce, 785 words)

UK recovery boosts financial firms’ profits, jobs - survey

LONDON - Britain’s financial services industry is beginning to feel the benefits of economic recovery, as firms report growth in profits, business volumes and optimism in the fourth quarter, according to a survey. (BRITAIN-FINANCIALSERVICES/, moved, 375 words)

Old Europe vs New Europe in race for Commission chief

PARIS - Donald Rumsfeld sparked uproar among Europeans a decade ago when he depicted a split over the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq as pitting “Old Europe” against “New Europe”. (EU-COMMISSION/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 960 words)

EU membership boosts UK goods trade by 30 pct - think tank

LONDON - Britain’s membership of the European Union boosts its trade in goods by about 30 percent and there is no evidence it impedes trade with countries outside the 28-nation bloc, a pro-European think tank says in a report. (BRITAIN-EU/TRADE, moved, by Andrew Osborn, 460 words)

Trust in US, other governments plummets after state missteps

DAVOS, Switzerland - Trust in governments worldwide took a dive last year with Washington’s reputation a notable casualty as President Barack Obama grappled with a budget showdown, the Snowden spying crisis and the botched rollout of “Obamacare”.(DAVOS-TRUST/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 470 words)

COMPANIES

Peugeot backs cash injection by Dongfeng, France-source

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s board has approved an outline deal to raise cash by selling stakes to China’s Dongfeng and the French government, a source close to the matter says, as the troubled carmaker posts a further drop in global sales. (PEUGEOT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost, 560 words)

Investment bank UBS to outsource fixed income platform

ZURICH - Swiss bank UBS will begin outsourcing its fixed income trading platform to two technology groups in an attempt to save costs, a source tells Reuters. (UBS-OUTSOURCING/, moved, 180 words)

Shell sells stakes in Australian gas project for $1.14 bln

LONDON - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell says it agrees to sell stakes in a gas project in western Australia for $1.14 billion as part of its drive to improve its return on investment. (SHELL-AUSTRALIA/SALE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 260 words)

South Africa finmin warns against new wave of strikes

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s ailing economy cannot afford more mine labour unrest, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan warns, after the platinum sector’s main trade union says it will launch a strike at the world’s top three producers this week.(SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by David Dolan, 700 words)

Co-op Group scraps general insurance sale plan

London - Britain’s Co-operative Group scraps the sale of its general insurance business, which had been part of a plan to raise 1 billion pounds to bolster capital at its troubled bank arm. (COOP-INSURANCE/SALE, (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 400 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-COOPBANK/ACCOUNTING (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 350 words)