BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Euro zone business starts 2014 on high, China falters

LONDON - The global economy starts 2014 disjointed, with the euro zone’s private sector in much better shape than expected but China’s vast factory sector contracts for the first time in six months, surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 740 words)

Euro jumps as PMI rise helps offset weaker China

LONDON - Strong data from euro zone and powerhouse Germany helped lifts investors’ spirits and the euro, after surprisingly soft Chinese manufacturing figures had sent a chill through growth-sensitive markets in Asia. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 820 words)

U.S. jobless claims up modestly, labour trend improving

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment rose marginally last week, but the underlying trend suggests the labour market continues to steadily improve. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 250 words)

Data dumps and pig farms: Inside Europe’s stress tests

LONDON - In his youth, Barrie Wilkinson studied how to stress test bridges. Now he is stress testing the euro zone’s biggest banks. (EUROPE-STRESSTESTS/PREVIEW, moved, by Laura Noonan, 1,120 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

How Caterpillar got bulldozed in China

ZHENGZHOU - A year and a half after Caterpillar Inc signed off on a deal with Zhengzhou Siwei, it has become a case study in how a foreign company with decades of experience in China can still flounder in that market. (CATERPILLAR/CHINA (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Clare Baldwin and John Ruwitch, 2,600 words)

INVESTMENT

Investors dream of new frontiers - from Iran to N.Korea

LONDON - Iran, hoping to see Western sanctions lifted, and North Korea are among extreme frontier markets that could attract fund managers willing to overcome financial hurdles and political risks in the search for higher returns. (EMERGING-INVESTMENT/FRONTIER, expect 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn and Natsuko Waki, 1,000 words)

Davos bosses tread warily in rocky emerging markets

DAVOS, Switzerland - Multinational companies are becoming more picky about emerging market investments as slowing growth in upstart economies and a recovery in the West takes the shine off a previous sure-fire strategic bet. (DAVOS-EMERGING/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 940 words)

Yuan, rupee win as FX investors cherry-pick within Asia

SINGAPORE - From a rapidly rising Indian rupee to a falling Singapore dollar, 2014 is shaping up to be a year in which investors in Asian currencies will not merely discriminate heavily but also pick trades that reduce exposure to the fickle U.S. dollar. (MARKETS-ASIA/CURRENCIES (ANALYSIS), moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 900 words)

Gold to see second yearly price drop as investors shy away - GFMS

LONDON - Improving global economic health means gold will not be rebounding anytime soon, with prices expected to fall another 13 percent after 2013’s crash caught out investors, Thomson Reuters GFMS says in a report. (GOLD/GFMS, moved, by Jan Harvey, 670 words)

ECONOMY

No Bank of England rate rise this year, say economists

LONDON - British interest rates will stay put for at least another year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who say the Bank of England won’t tighten policy even though its unemployment threshold will be reached in the next few months. (BOE-RATES/POLL, moved, by Ross Finley and William Schomberg, 600 words)

UK car industry offers good omen for economic rebalancing

LONDON - A bumper year for Britain’s car industry in 2013 offers some hope that growth in the rest of the economy will finally start to move on to a more sustainable footing this year. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS (ANALYSIS, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by David Milliken, 1,200 words)

Hardest yet to come for France’s Hollande on reforms

PARIS - French President Francois Hollande has won cautious backing from markets, Berlin and Brussels for a centrist reform push that could be his last chance to get the euro zone’s second largest economy motoring. But a week after his January 14 announcement, it is not clear how and when he will pull off his plan. (FRANCE-REFORM/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Mark John and Jean-Baptiste Vey, 800 words)

Turkey’s eurobond a boon amid political and market turmoil

ISTANBUL - Turkey receives a vote of confidence in its underlying economic health, with foreign investors lapping up a $2.5 billion eurobond issue even as a corruption scandal swirled and the central bank intervened to prop up the lira. (TURKEY-EUROBOND/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nick Tattersall and Asli Kandemir, 700 words)

Spain’s unemployment rate inches up, economy grows in Q4

MADRID - Spain’s already high unemployment rate inches up in the fourth quarter in a bleak reminder of the challenges the country faces even as the struggling economy expands for the second straight quarter. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Day, 700 words)

UK’s European court blow to shape Libor supervision

LONDON - Britain’s defeat in the European Union’s top court over short-selling rules strengthens the case for EU-level supervision of market benchmarks like Libor, lawmakers say. (EU-BENCHMARKS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 465 words)

COMPANIES

US judge bars “Big Four” China units for 6 months

WASHINGTON - Chinese units of the global “Big Four” accounting firms should be suspended from practising in the United States for six months, a U.S. judge rules, in an escalation in a long-running dispute over regulators’ access to audit documents. (SEC-CHINA/BIGFOUR (UPDATE 4), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 1,200 words)

Lenovo to buy IBM’s server business in China’s biggest tech M&A

BEIJING - Lenovo Group Ltd has agreed to buy IBM Corp’s server business for $2.3 billion as the Chinese PC giant grabs another piece of the computing world in a long-awaited deal. (IBM-LENOVO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 750 words)

Nokia sets sights on reviving wireless network sales

HELSINKI - Nokia reports a 22 percent fall in sales at its core NSN network equipment division, highlighting the problems facing management once it completes the sale of its former flagship phones business to Microsoft for 5.4 billion euros ($7.4 billion). (NOKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ritsuko Ando, 655 words)

Standard Chartered boss says takeover talk is “rubbish”

DAVOS, Switzerland - Standard Chartered’s chief executive said takeover talk that has resurfaced around his bank after recent problems is “rubbish” and the Asia-focused lender’s prospects remain strong. (DAVOS-STANCHART/CEO, moved, 425 words)

McDonald’s global comparable sales decline

McDonald’s Corp’s global sales at established restaurants missed analysts’ expectations, hurt by fewer customers visits partly due to severe winter weather in the United States. (MCDONALDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Haniel in bid to salvage Celesio deal - sources

FRANKFURT - The majority shareholder behind German drugs distributor Celesio is trying to hammer out a deal with fellow shareholder and hedge fund Elliott in a fresh attempt to salvage the company’s takeover by U.S. drugs wholesaler group McKesson, three people familiar with the talks tell Reuters. (MCKESSON-CELESIO/TALKS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 300 words)

South African strike hits world’s top platinum producers

RUSTENBURG, South Africa - South African mines producing half the world’s platinum shut down as the sector’s main union begins a strike for hefty wage hikes their employers say they cannot pay. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 4, TV, PICTURES), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ed Stoddard, 700 words)

Customer, not size, is king in German utility revamp

FRANKFURT - German utilities are facing the inconvenient situation of either learning to embrace the end-customer or drop out of the market. (GERMANY-UTILITIES/STRATEGY, expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Christoph Steitz, 800 words)

Real Madrid stay top of money league despite barren year

LONDON - Spain’s Real Madrid retained the title of the world’s richest soccer club in the past year thanks to sponsorship and TV deals robust enough to endure a season without a major trophy, a study shows. (SOCCER-RICH/DELOITTE (PICTURE, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Keith Weir, 600 words)

