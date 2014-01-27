BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Emerging sell-off hits European shares, lifts yen

LONDON - Emerging markets lead a global sell-off in risky assets as European stocks follow sharp falls in Asia and safe-haven assets such as the yen and gold rally. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Natsuko Waki, 400 words)

German business morale hits highest level since mid-2011

BERLIN - German business morale climbs in January to its highest level since July 2011, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is on track for a strong start to 2014 after growing only modestly last year. (GERMANY-IFO/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

AT&T says does not intend to bid for Vodafone

LONDON - U.S. mobile operator AT&T rules out buying Vodafone for the next six months after an enquiry by Britain’s takeover panel following months of speculation, sending its shares down 6 percent. (AT&T-VODAFONE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 415 words)

No yen dividend yet as Japan posts record 2013 trade deficit

TOKYO - Japan’s trade deficit widens sharply to a record in 2013 as import costs outpace export receipts due to a weaker yen and higher fuel bills, and the third straight annual shortfall is a reminder of the challenge facing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 500 words)

ECONOMY

Fed in focus after emerging market mauling

BRUSSELS - The U.S. Federal Reserve will take centre stage in the week ahead with a widely expected cut to its bond-buying stimulus, responding to an improving U.S. economy but also helping fuel a dramatic emerging market sell-off. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 790 words)

Politics, legacy loom over Obama decision on Keystone XL pipeline

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama will lay out an agenda on jobs, the economy and the environment during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. But he is unlikely to mention the Keystone XL oil pipeline, a politically charged project that could shape his legacy in each area. (USA-OBAMA/KEYSTONE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jeff Mason, 1,270 words)

Europe treads softly in challenging big banks’ power

BRUSSELS/LONDON - Europe considers how to challenge the dominance of its big banks this week, but any new rules to isolate risky trading will take years to begin and there will be no attempt to split off market betting from deposit taking.(EU-BANKS/SPLIT, moved, by John O‘Donnell and Huw Jones, 1000 words)

Emerging markets rout a reality check for Davos elite

DAVOS, Switzerland - Just as they were getting their swagger back, the global elite stumbled last week on an emerging market sell-off that served as a reminder of the risks the global economy still faces. (DAVOS-MOOD/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Carrel and Ben Hirschler, 1,030 words)

Hungary’s growth potential “worryingly low”, reforms needed -OECD

BUDAPEST - Hungary’s recovery from recession will be modest this year and next and its economy needs reforming to boost a potential growth rate that remains worryingly low, the OECD says. (HUNGARY-OECD/, moved, by Gergely Szakacs, 515 words)

U.S. says has 106 Swiss requests to join anti-tax-dodging deal

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department has received 106 requests from Swiss entities to participate in a U.S. settlement program aimed at ending a long-running probe of tax-dodging by Americans using Swiss bank accounts, a senior U.S. government official says. (USA-TAX/SWISS BANKING, moved, by Patrick Temple-West, 330 words)

Britain’s car industry may inspire more balanced economic recovery

LONDON - A bumper year for Britain’s car industry offers some hope the economy will start to grow in a more sustainable way, with a better balance between investment and spending. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by David Milliken, 1,015 words)

Japan’s 2013 LNG imports hit record high on nuclear woes

TOKYO - Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose to another record in 2013 as the country’s second complete shutdown of its nuclear stations since the Fukushima disaster in 2011 forced utilities to burn more fossil fuels to generate power. (ENERGY-JAPAN/MOF (UPDATE 2), moved, 530 words)

UK’s Cameron trumpets red tape cuts to woo business bosses

LONDON - British Prime Minister David Cameron will tell company owners that his government has exceeded its targets for cutting back over-zealous business regulations and will save firms millions of pounds per year. (BRITAIN-CAMERON/REDTAPE, moved, by William James, 335 words)

Drawn-out Thai crisis unsettles investors, may deter new money

BANGKOK - Long-term foreign investors say they are sticking with Thailand despite its political woes but the threat of worsening chaos may scare away new money as companies scope out other options in neighbouring countries such as Indonesia. (THAILAND-PROTEST/MULTINATIONALS , moved, by Khettiya Jittapong, 900 words)

COMPANIES

Liberty extends Europe reach with Ziggo takeover

UTRECHT, Netherlands/BRUSSELS - U.S. cable group Liberty Global agrees to buy Ziggo in a cash and share deal valuing the Dutch operator at 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) and expanding its reach across Europe. (ZIGGO-LIBERTY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Anthony Deutsch and Philip Blenkinsop, 550 words)

Ericsson agrees to end patent dispute with Samsung

STOCKHOLM - Ericsson says it has signed a cross- licensing deal with Samsung Electronics Co, ending a long-running patent dispute and boosting fourth-quarter sales by 4.2 billion crowns ($652 million). (ERICSSON-SAMSUNG/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

BP back in favour despite spill legacy, Russia doubts

LONDON - If you had spent 10 pounds on BP shares on April 19, 2010, you would have just nine pounds now, including dividends. A poor investment, however you cut it, but also a remarkable recovery. (BP-COMEBACK/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Andrew Callus, 1,160 words)

BG Group cuts output forecasts, hit by turmoil in Egypt

LONDON - Oil and gas firm BG Group issues a profit warning and cut its production forecasts for this year and next, blaming turmoil in Egypt and sending its shares down as much as 15 percent. (BGGROUP/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 435 words)

Premier Foods, Gores Group form Hovis joint venture

PARIS - Britain’s Premier Foods announces the formation of a joint venture with U.S. investment firm The Gores Group for its Hovis bread, in a deal which values the struggling unit at 87.5 million pounds ($144.40 million). (PREMIERFOODS-HOVIS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Martinne Geller, 450 words)

Foxconn eyes factories in US, Indonesia as China’s lustre fades

TAIPEI - Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, the major supplier of Apple Inc’s iPhones and iPads, may build high-tech factories in the United States and low-cost plants in Indonesia as the appeal of ‘made in China’ fades into a burden. (FOXCONN-TAIWAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Faith Hung, 580 words)

Mitsubishi Heavy in talks to become F-35 supplier, seeks Japan subsidy-sources

TOKYO - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is in advanced talks to supply parts for the F-35 stealth fighter to Britain’s BAE Systems, in what would be the first involvement of a Japanese manufacturer in a global weapons programme, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. (MHI-F-35/EXPORT (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo, 890 words)

S.Africa platinum talks start, spot price rises

PRETORIA - Government-brokered talks between South Africa’s hardline AMCU union and the world’s top three platinum producers begin, as metal’s spot price approached 2-1/2 months highs with half of global output choked off. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/, expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Zandi Shabalala, 400 words)

Police investigating suicide in death of Tata Motors exec

BANGKOK/MUMBAI - Karl Slym, managing director of India’s Tata Motors Ltd , died after falling from a hotel room in Bangkok in what police say could be possible suicide. (TATAMOTORS-MD/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aradhana Aravindan, 500 words)

Banco Popolare joins queue of capital-hungry Italian lenders

MILAN - Banco Popolare has joined the queue of Italian lenders planning to tap investors for cash to repair loan-ravaged balance sheets before results are announced from a Europe-wide sector health check. (ITALY-BANKS/BANCOPOPOLARE, moved, by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala, 800 words)

Australian grains competition heats up as GrainCorp rivals circle

SYDNEY - Still rattled by the veto of a A$2.8 billion ($2.5 billion) takeover by Archer Daniel Midland, Australian grains handler GrainCorp is facing aggressive competition that could cut costs for farmers but hit earnings at the country’s biggest listed agribusiness. (AUSTRALIA-GRAINS/COMPETITION, moved, by Colin Packham, 900 words)

FEATURE

Brompton Bicycle shows British manufacturing how to shift up a gear

LONDON - Loan refusal letters and retailers’ rejections frame the walls of the Brompton Bicycle factory, a reminder of the obstacles the firm has overcome to establish itself as the UK’s top bike-maker, selling 45,000 a year around the world. (BRITAIN-BROMPTON/ (FEATURE, PICTURE), moved, by Brenda Goh and Neil Maidment, 1,300 words)