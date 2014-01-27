BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Emerging sell-off hits European shares, lifts yen

LONDON - Emerging markets lead a global sell-off in risky assets as European stocks follow sharp falls in Asia and safe-haven assets such as the yen and gold rally. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 575 words)

Business morale, Bundesbank point to stronger German growth

BERLIN - German business morale hit its highest level in 2-1/2 years in January and the Bundesbank says growth in Europe’s largest economy will accelerate in the first quarter. (GERMANY-IFO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle Martin, 625 words)

AT&T rules out Vodafone bid for now

LONDON - U.S. mobile group AT&T has ruled out a bid for Britain’s Vodafone for now, with banking sources saying a U.S. spying scandal and a surge in European telecom shares may have disrupted a deal that many think could still happen. (AT&T-VODAFONE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Kate Holton and Sophie Sassard, 840 words)

No yen dividend yet as Japan posts record 2013 trade deficit

TOKYO - Japan’s trade deficit widens sharply to a record in 2013 as import costs outpace export receipts due to a weaker yen and higher fuel bills, and the third straight annual shortfall is a reminder of the challenge facing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 500 words)

ECONOMY

Fed in focus after emerging market mauling

BRUSSELS - The U.S. Federal Reserve will take centre stage in the week ahead with a widely expected cut to its bond-buying stimulus, responding to an improving U.S. economy but also helping fuel a dramatic emerging market sell-off. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 790 words)

France, Germany urge ring-fencing, not ban of prop trading

PARIS - France and Germany says banks should ring-fence speculative activities from other business lines rather than be banned from them outright, setting out their position ahead of European Commission proposals aim at limiting risk. (FRANCE-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, 400 words)

Bundesbank calls for capital levy to avert government bankruptcies

FRANKFURT - Germany’s Bundesbank says that countries about to go bankrupt should draw on the private wealth of their citizens through a one-off capital levy before asking other states for help. (EUROZONE/CRISIS-BUNDESBANK, moved, 450 words)

Turkish central bank seen giving in to rate hike pressure

ISTANBUL - The Turkish lira edges back from record lows after the central bank announces an emergency policy meeting, raising market hopes that it will ignore political pressure and implement a decisive rate hike. (TURKEY-CBANK/MEETING (UPDATE 2), moved, by Seda Sezer, 620 words)

Politics, legacy loom over Obama decision on Keystone XL pipeline

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama will lay out an agenda on jobs, the economy and the environment during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. But he is unlikely to mention the Keystone XL oil pipeline, a politically charged project that could shape his legacy in each area. (USA-OBAMA/KEYSTONE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jeff Mason, 1,270 words)

Hungary’s growth potential “worryingly low”, reforms needed -OECD

BUDAPEST - Hungary’s recovery from recession will be modest this year and next and its economy needs reforming to boost a potential growth rate that remains worryingly low, the OECD says. (HUNGARY-OECD/, moved, by Gergely Szakacs, 515 words)

U.S. says has 106 Swiss requests to join anti-tax-dodging deal

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department has received 106 requests from Swiss entities to participate in a U.S. settlement program aimed at ending a long-running probe of tax-dodging by Americans using Swiss bank accounts, a senior U.S. government official says. (USA-TAX/SWISS BANKING, moved, by Patrick Temple-West, 330 words)

Britain’s car industry may inspire more balanced economic recovery

LONDON - A bumper year for Britain’s car industry offers some hope the economy will start to grow in a more sustainable way, with a better balance between investment and spending. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by David Milliken, 1,015 words)

COMPANIES

Caterpillar posts stronger-than-expected Q4 profit

Caterpillar Inc posts a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit as the world’s largest mining and construction equipment aggressively cut costs to offset continued sluggish sales of its earth-moving equipment. (CATERPILLAR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

Liberty Global expands European cable empire with Ziggo purchase

UTRECHT, Netherlands/BRUSSELS - U.S. cable group Liberty Global has clinched a takeover of Ziggo in deal that values the Dutch operator and its debt at 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) and expands the U.S. firm’s European empire. (ZIGGO-LIBERTY/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Anthony Deutsch and Philip Blenkinsop, 600 words)

Samsung to pay Ericsson $650 mln plus royalties to end patent spat

STOCKHOLM - Samsung Electronics Co will pay Ericsson $650 million along with years of royalties to end a technology licence spat, the Swedish company says. (ERICSSON-SAMSUNG/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Johnson, 550 words)

BG Group cuts output forecasts, hit by turmoil in Egypt

LONDON - Oil and gas firm BG Group issues a profit warning and cut its production forecasts for this year and next, blaming turmoil in Egypt and sending its shares down as much as 15 percent. (BGGROUP/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Sarah Young, 965 words)

BP back in favour despite spill legacy, Russia doubts

LONDON - If you had spent 10 pounds on BP shares on April 19, 2010, you would have just nine pounds now, including dividends. A poor investment, however you cut it, but also a remarkable recovery. (BP-COMEBACK/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Andrew Callus, 1,160 words)

Workers urge VW to build new model at Hanover plant

HANOVER, Germany - Workers at Volkswagen’s Hanover assembly plant are demanding the carmaker build a new model at the site to safeguard jobs as it may lose an order for Porsche’s Panamera, a VW labour leader says. (VW-PRODUCTION/ (INTERVIEW), moved, 460 words)

Premier Foods hands control of Hovis to U.S. Gores Group

PARIS - Britain’s Premier Foods will hand control of Hovis bread to U.S. investment firm The Gores Group, in a deal which values the struggling unit at 87.5 million pounds ($144.40 million). (PREMIERFOODS-HOVIS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martinne Geller, 450 words)

Foxconn eyes factories in US, Indonesia as China’s lustre fades

TAIPEI - Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, the major supplier of Apple Inc’s iPhones and iPads, may build high-tech factories in the United States and low-cost plants in Indonesia as the appeal of ‘made in China’ fades into a burden. (FOXCONN-TAIWAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Faith Hung, 580 words)

Mitsubishi Heavy in talks to become F-35 supplier, seeks Japan subsidy-sources

TOKYO - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is in advanced talks to supply parts for the F-35 stealth fighter to Britain’s BAE Systems, in what would be the first involvement of a Japanese manufacturer in a global weapons programme, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. (MHI-F-35/EXPORT (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo, 890 words)

S.Africa platinum talks start, no immediate end seen to strikes

JOHANNESBURG - Government-brokered talks between South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the world’s top three platinum producers begin in a bid to end a strike that has hit half of global output of the precious metal. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Zandi Shabalala, 330 words)

Tata Motors top exec dies in Thailand; police suspect suicide

BANGKOK/MUMBAI - Karl Slym, managing director of India’s Tata Motors Ltd, dies after falling from a hotel room in Bangkok in what police say could be possible suicide. (TATAMOTORS-MD/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aradhana Aravindan, 720 words)