BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

UK economy grows at fastest rate in 6 years in 2013

LONDON - Britain’s economy grew at its fastest annual growth since the financial crisis last year, despite a slight slowdown in the last three months of the year, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 270 words

Turkey central bank vows decisive action before key meeting

ANKARA - Turkey’s central bank governor vows decisive action to fight rising inflation and a tumbling lira, saying the bank will use all tools at its disposal at an emergency policy meeting later in the day. (TURKEY-CENTRALBANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Nevzat Devranoglu, 600 words)

Emerging market rout pauses ahead of Turkey, Fed meetings

LONDON - Emerging markets steady after three days of intense selling, as investors wait to see if Turkey, one of the epicentres of the rout, will hike interest rates later to defend the battered lira. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 570 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-EMERGING/, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 600 words

RBS’s latest $5 billion hit presents new capital challenges

LONDON - When Royal Bank of Scotland’s new chief executive Ross McEwan took the helm last October, he hoped to remove any concerns about the state-backed lender’s capital within three years. That task may have got a lot harder after the bank set aside 3 billion pounds for extra charges. (RBS-CAPITAL/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 600 words)

Investment

Global power and renewables deals to rise this year - PwC

LONDON - Merger and acquisition activity in the global power and renewables sectors should pick up this year, after the value of deals fell by 10 percent in 2013 as policy uncertainty crushed investor confidence, a report by PwC shows. (POWER/PWC, moved, 400 words)

Shaanxi shares surge in biggest China listing since 2012

SHANGHAI - Shares of Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd jump 44 percent in their Shanghai debut, the largest mainland China listing since the nation’s initial public offering market reopened late last month. (SHAANXICOAL-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

ECONOMY

India raises rates, says further tightening unlikely soon

MUMBAI - India surprisingly raises rates, saying the decision is driven by local inflation pressures and it is now better prepared for the Federal Reserve’s taper even as other major emerging economies struggle with the risk of major outflows. (INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tony Munroe, 880 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Manoj Kumar, 1,000 words

Spain’s economy minister sees 2014 GDP growth close to 1 pct

MADRID - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos says gross domestic product will grow by close to 1 percent this year compared to the current official figure of 0.7 percent. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 100 words)

Italian consumer morale rebounds on better family finances

ROME - Italian consumer morale rises more expected in January after a fall the month before, with improved sentiment on personal finances outweighing a decline in confidence over the country’s economy, data shows. (ITALY-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 300 words)

China official factory PMI seen at 6-month low

BEIJING - China’s factory activity may have cooled in January to a six-month low as demand weakened, a Reuters poll shows, underscoring views that a modest slowdown in the world’s second largest economy has continued into the beginning of 2014. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 500 words)

New Zealand on cusp of rate rise as economy gains speed

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s central bank is on the verge of becoming the first developed country to raise interest rates in the current cycle, with market pricing suggesting a hike at this week’s meeting is a close call. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Emerging market turmoil deals setback for Philips

AMSTERDAM - Philips says currency volatility in emerging markets such as Turkey, Argentina, and Indonesia and weak orders for healthcare equipment will mean a slow start to the year. (PHILIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sara Webb, 500 words)

Siemens profit rises as CEO presses on with cost cuts

MUNICH - German engineering group Siemens posts a 15 percent rise in quarterly core operating profit and improved margins, fanning investors’ hopes that new Chief Executive Joe Kaeser will make progress in closing a gap with more profitable rivals. (SIEMENS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Maria Sheahan and Jens Hack, 600 words)

Apple’s iPhone sales, revenue forecast fall short

Lower-than-expected holiday iPhone sales and a weak revenue forecast by Apple Inc renew fears about Chinese demand and a tepid global market, wiping 8 percent off company stock. (APPLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Bill Rigby, 830 words)

+ See also:

- SAMSUNG-SALES/, moved, 265 words

Bank of Montreal agrees to buy UK’s F&C for $1.2 bln

LONDON - Canada’s Bank of Montreal confirms it will acquire UK fund manager F&C Asset Management operator of the world’s oldest investment trust, for an agreed 708 million pounds ($1.17 billion) in cash to expand its wealth management arm. (BMO-F&C/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Chris Vellacott, 450 words)

IKEA sees consumer recovery worldwide, posts record profit

STOCKHOLM - World No. 1 furniture maker IKEA Group says it sees signs that consumer spending is starting to recover in many of its markets and posts record full year profits. (IKEA/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Simon Johnson, 600 words)

Swedbank limits dividend hike amid regulatory uncertainty

STOCKHOLM - Swedish banking group Swedbank is bracing for tougher capital rules in the Nordic country as it announces a smaller than expected dividend and says share buybacks are off the table until regulatory uncertainty clears. (SWEDBANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-BANK/SHARES, moved, 100 words

STMicro intends to outperform market in 2014 -CEO

PARIS - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics is starting off the year with an improved order book and aims to outperform market growth forecasts currently around 4.2 percent, CEO Carlo Bozotti tells reporters. (STMICRO-RESULTS/OUTLOOK, moved, 100 words)

+ See also:

- SKHYNIX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 700 words