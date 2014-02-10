BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

As Yellen makes Fed debut, expect theater, not fireworks

Janet Yellen’s first test as chair of the Federal Reserve comes on Tuesday when she faces U.S. lawmakers, some hostile to the central bank, who will want to know how committed she is to winding down the Fed’s support for the economy. (USA-FED/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 940 words)

Shares, Bunds edge higher, plenty of risk ahead

LONDON - World shares make guarded gains, encouraged that Wall Street is able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S. jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk ahead to keep investors cautious. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 900 words)

U.S. to announce trade enforcement action linked to India

WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade representative will announce a trade enforcement action tied to India, his office says, a move that could further rile relations after an incident last year involving the arrest and strip-search of an Indian consul. (USA-TRADE/INDIA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 750 words)

Vodafone bids for Spanish cable operator Ono-sources

LONDON/MADRID - Britain’s Vodafone has made an offer to buy Spain’s largest cable operator Ono from its private-equity owners ahead of a board meeting of the Spanish company on Tuesday, two people familiar with the situation says. (VODAFONE-ONO/BID, moved, by Kate Holton and Robert Hetz, 450 words)

EXCLUSIVE

Duo tracks double-dipping in U.S. oil firms’ toxic tank cleanup

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - A pioneer in cleaning up toxic messes, Thomas Schruben long suspected major oil companies of being paid twice for dealing with leaks from underground fuel storage tanks - once from government funds and again, secretly, from insurance companies. (USA-ENVIRONMENT/TANKS (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Mica Rosenberg, 1,380 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT

ECB still has “big bazooka” despite court - EU’s Rehn

BRUSSELS - The European Central Bank still has a “big bazooka” with plenty of ammunition to preserve the euro despite a German constitutional court statement that its bond-buying plan is probably illegal, EU economics chief Olli Rehn says. (EUROZONE-SUMMIT/REHN (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Paul Taylor and Jan Strupczewski, 535 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-SUMMIT/PORTUGAL (REUTERS SUMMIT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves, 750 words

EUROZONE-SUMMIT/FRANCE (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 980 words

MARKETS

EU rules to light up derivatives markets set for shaky start

LONDON - New rules coming into force in Europe this week to shine more light on the $700 trillion derivatives markets will take years to produce a clearer picture of these complex products which were at the heart of the financial crisis. (EUROPE-DERIVATIVES/, moved, by Huw Jones, 1,020 words)

Lira and forint weaken, Ukraine CDS hit 2-mth high

LONDON - The lira fell half a percent against the dollar and the forint dropped 1 percent versus the euro on concern about monetary policy in Turkey and Hungary. (MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn, 675 words)

+ See also:

- EMERGING-PMI/, moved, 390 words

ECONOMY

Euro zone to report GDP data

LONDON - The euro zone and its constituent parts will report fourth quarter economic output numbers at the end of the week, offering policy makers at the European Central Bank a needed snapshot of the bloc’s underlying strength. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/, moved, by Jeremy Gaunt, 800 words)

Bank of England will change guidance but forecasters stumped on how

LONDON - The Bank of England has forecasters in suspense about how it will restore its “forward guidance” policy, according to a Reuters poll ahead of an expected revamp of the central bank’s monetary policy centrepiece this week. (BRITAIN BOE/POLL, moved, by Andy Bruce, 640 words)

Recovery firms in advanced economies, led by US, Japan -OECD

PARIS - The outlook for most advanced economies is improving, with recoveries in the United States and Japan leading the way, the OECD’s latest monthly leading indicator shows. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, 265 words)

+ See also;

- EUROZONE-SENTIX/, moved, 245 words

Europe warns of consequences after Swiss immigration vote

ZURICH - Switzerland’s European partners warns of consequences for the Alpine nation after voters there narrowly back a proposal to curtail immigration from the EU in a referendum that has also unsettled Swiss business. (SWISS-VOTE/IMMIGRATION (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Katharina Bart and Barbara Lewis, 800 words)

Watchdog says euro bank failures needed to make health check credible -FT

FRANKFURT/LINKOPING, Sweden - Some banks need to fail a sector-wide review of their financial health in order to make the exercise credible, the head of the euro zone’s new banking supervisor tells the Financial Times. (ECB/BANKS (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)

French recovery seen struggling to pick up speed

PARIS - France will eke out meagre economic growth in the first three months of 2014, the central bank says, as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy struggles to avoid falling further behind the pack. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 625 words)

Italy Dec industry output unexpectedly falls for first time in 4 months

Italian industrial output unexpectedly declines for the first time in four months in December, data shows, as the euro zone’s third-biggest economy struggles to pull out of a prolonged slump. (ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 250 words)

COMPANIES

L‘Oreal shares jump on Nestle stake sale hopes

PARIS - Shares in L‘Oreal climbs as much as 5 percent fter reports that food maker Nestle was studying options to reduce its 30 percent stake in the cosmetics group. (LOREAL-NESTLE/, moved, 395 words)

Barclays underlying annual profit drops to $8.5 bln

LONDON - Barclays Plc says its 2013 underlying earnings dropped by a quarter from the year before to 5.2 billion pounds ($8.5 billion), below expectations, which is likely to be due to a fall in investment bank earnings. (BARCLAYS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Steve Slater, 635 words)

Hasbro misses Wall Street estimates in holiday quarter

Toymaker Hasbro Inc, known for brands such as Monopoly, Nerf and My Little Pony, on Monday reported lower-than-expected quarterly results on weak sales in North America during the holiday season, and its shares fell more than 3 percent. (HASBRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhanya Skariachan, 230 words)

+ See also:

- MCDONALDS-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words

Loews’ unit CNA to sell life and group insurance business

CNA Financial Corp says it will sell its life and group insurance business, on the same day that parent Loews Corp reports a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges. (LOEWS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Deutsche Telekom pays $1.1 bln for control of Czech unit

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom says it will pay 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) for full control of its T-Mobile Czech Republic unit, as it builds an integrated structure of mobile-phone networks and landlines across Europe. (DEUTSCHETELEKOM-CZECH/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

British Gas may be split up as government chides sector on prices

LONDON - Former gas monopoly British Gas might be broken up to put a stop to excessive profit margins charged by Britain’s biggest gas supplier, Energy Secretary Ed Davey says, responding to an energy sector review by regulators. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 475 words)

Toyota to stop making cars in Australia from 2017

SYDNEY - Toyota Motor Corp says it will stop making cars and engines in Australia by the end of 2017, marking the end of an era for a once-vibrant auto production base and the loss of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. (TOYOTA-AUSTRALIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Magie Lu Yueyang, 560 words)

+ See also:

- NISSAN MOTOR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 460 words

Boeing sees Asia-Pacific fleet nearly tripling over 20 yrs

SINGAPORE - The world’s biggest planemaker Boeing expects nearly half of the world’s air traffic growth will be driven by the Asia-Pacific region over the next 20 years, but is monitoring local currencies to assess airlines’ ability to meet orders. (AIRSHOW-FORECAST/BOEING (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Anshuman Daga and Siva Govindasamy, 890 words)

Producers, union to meet mediator separately in platinum strike

JOHANNESBURG - The world’s top platinum producers and the AMCU union will hold separate meetings with a South African state mediator this week to discuss a stoppage over wages but no talks are scheduled between the companies and the union. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

FEATURE

Saudi phosphate project aims to diversify from crude oil

RIYADH - The Waad al-Shimal, or “northern promise”, project is part of a wider strategy of building downstream industries around the kingdom, creating jobs and boosting the private sector instead of simply exporting raw materials. (SAUDI-MAADEN/PHOSPHATE (FEATURE), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Angus McDowall, 1,100 words)

Overfishing, pollution leave Turkish waters bare

ISTANBUL - “Balik ekmek! Balik ekmek!” (Fish bread! Fish bread!) yell the vendors tucked under Istanbul’s Galata Bridge, dishing out fish sandwiches to hordes of hungry locals and tourists much as they have for decades. (TURKEY-FISH/ (PICTURE), moved, by Ali Morrow, 1,020 words)