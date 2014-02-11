BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT / 9 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Fed’s Yellen says labor recovery far from complete

WASHINGTON - New Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says the labor market recovery is “far from complete” despite a drop in unemployment, yet she adds the U.S. central bank expects to continue trimming policy stimulus in measured steps due to broader improvements in the economy.. (USA FED/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 600 words)

Barclays to cut 12,000 jobs, pays bigger bonuses

LONDON - Barclays says it will axe up to 12,000 jobs this year even as it raises bonuses for investment bankers, prompting fury among politicians and unions who say it has not learned the lessons of the financial crisis. (BARCLAYS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT

Germany’s Schaeuble sees no deflation threat in Europe

BERLIN - Recent turmoil in emerging markets will hit export-oriented European economies but there are no signs the bloc that shares the single currency is headed towards deflation, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says. (EUROZONE SUMMIT/SCHAEUBLE, moved, by Noah Barkin and Gernot Heller, 800 words)

MARKETS

Bank of England says no evidence it was told of forex manipulation

LONDON - The Bank of England has seen no evidence to back media allegations that it condoned or was aware of manipulation of reference rates in the foreign exchange market, it says. (BOE-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), by Huw Jones and Matt Scuffham, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Kazakhstan devalues tenge by 19 pct to stymie speculators

ALMATY - Kazakhstan devalues its tenge currency by 19 percent to about 185 per dollar, taking the wind out of the sails of speculators and adjusting the rate to the freer float of its main trading partner Russia. (KAZAKHSTAN TENGE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Mariya Gordeyeva, 500 words)

India Jan inflation seen easing on food, fuel prices but still elevated

BANGALORE - India’s high inflation probably eased to a seven-month low last month as food and fuel prices showed signs of moderating, providing some respite to the central bank which has been hiking interest rates to curb soaring prices, Reuters polls show. (INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION , moved, by Sumanta Dey, 400 words)

Australia business conditions near 3-yr high-survey

SYDNEY - A measure of Australian business conditions rises to its highest in nearly three years in January and firms feel more confident about the outlook for orders and employment, a survey reports. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESS , moved, 400 words)

Bank of Korea seen holding rates in Feb for 9th month as economy revives

SEOUL - South Korea’s central bank is expected to stay on hold for a ninth consecutive month when reviewing its policy rate as domestic recovery remains firm and inflation lies low, a Reuters poll has found. (KOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (POLL) , moved, 400 words)

INSIGHT

Goldman puts ‘for sale’ sign on Iran’s old uranium supplier

LONDON - Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank quietly try to get out of a business few people know they are even in: trading supplies of raw uranium known as yellowcake. (GOLDMAN-URANIUM/. moved, by David Sheppard, 900 words)

COMPANIES

L‘Oreal to buy 8 pct of its shares from Nestle

PARIS - Swiss food group Nestle is selling an 8 percent stake in L‘Oreal to the French cosmetics firm for 6.5 billion euros ($9 billion), loosening their 40-year partnership and allowing both firms to boost earnings per share. (L‘OREAL-NESTLE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Astrid Wentlandt and Pascale Denis, 800 words)

AIRSHOW-Etihad to meet Alitalia’s banks this week

SINGAPORE - Etihad Airways is still talking to Alitalia’s creditors as part of a due diligence before a possible investment by the Abu Dhabi airline in the troubled Italian carrier, Etihad’s chief executive says. (AIRSHOW-SINGAPORE/ETIHAD (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

German retailer Metro reins in profit expectations

BERLIN/DUESSELDORF - German retailer Metro AG reins in full-year profit expectations after a dip in first-quarter earnings, largely due to lower real-estate income and the strong euro. (METRO RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, moved, by Emma Thomasson and Matthias Inverardi, 400 words)

EU antitrust chief says looking into corporate tax loopholes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union regulators are examining corporate tax loopholes across Europe that allow companies to cut their tax bills, to see if they are anti-competitive, the EU’s antitrust chief says. (EU TAXATION/ANTITRUST, moved, by Foo Yun Chee)

After 2-year pause, Hyundai Motor poised to add new capacity

SEOUL/BEIJING - Two years ago, Hyundai Motor Co’s 75-year-old chairman called a halt to capacity expansion, worried the South Korean group risked running into the kind of quality issues that dogged Japanese rival Toyota Motor when it grew too aggressively in the 2000s. That’s changing now as Hyundai runs feasibility studies in promising markets. (AUTOS-HYUNDAI/CAPACITY (PIX) , moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and Norihiko Shirouzu, 1000 words)

China firms head for U.S. IPOs, not fussed by accounting flap

HONG KONG - Chinese companies are flocking to the U.S. IPO market in their biggest numbers since 2010, drawn by soaring valuations for tech start-ups and undeterred by a flare-up in an accounting row between Washington and Beijing. (CHINA-IPOS/USA (DEALTALK) , moved, by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto, 1000 words)

ANZ Q1 cash profit up 13 pct, helped by Asia growth

SYDNEY- Australia New Zealand Banking Group Ltd , Australia’s third-largest bank by market value, reports a 13 percent rise in first-quarter cash profit, slightly ahead of analyst forecasts. (AUSTRALIA-ANZ/EARNINGS , moved, 200 words)