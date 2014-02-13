BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Comcast to buy Time Warner Cable for $45.2 billion

Comcast Corp says it will buy Time Warner Cable Inc for $45.2 billion, combining the two largest U.S. cable operators in a deal that will require regulatory approval. (COMCAST-TIMEWARNERCABLE/ (UPDATE 5), moving shortly, by Liana B. Baker, 775 words)

Lloyds Bank ready for share sale after return to profit

LONDON - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group says it is ready to return to private ownership after reporting a pretax profit for the first time in three years. (LLOYDS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 800 words)

Italian leadership squabble weighs as shares halt hot run

LONDON - World shares step back from three-week highs, as a five-day run of gains fuelled by assurances from major central banks about their supportive policies comes to a halt. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 990 words)

PepsiCo posts rise in profit, to return more cash to investors

PepsiCo Inc report a better-than-expected 5 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it will return about $2.3 billion more to shareholders in 2014 in the form of share buybacks and dividend. (PEPSICO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

EMERGING MARKETS

Ukraine debt insurance costs soar, Nigerian assets drop

LONDON - Growing fears of a default drive Ukraine’s debt insurance costs to four-year highs and policy concerns pull Nigerian assets into the emerging market retreat. (MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Natsuko Waki and Carolyn Cohn, 760 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, government data shows. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 100 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FISCAL/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Lawder, 955 words

Reuters poll on outlook for U.S. and the euro zone

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 150 economists on their views for the economic outlook for the United States and the euro zone. (ECONOMY-USA/POLL, by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-EUROZONE/POLL, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words

- SAFRICA-ECONOMY/POLL, moved, by Vuyani Ndaba, 400 words

Italy’s 3-year funding costs hit record low, defying local worries

MILAN/LONDON - Italy sells the top planned amount in bonds and pays the cheapest three-year yield since the launch of the euro as uncertainty over the prime minister’s future failed to deter investors hunting for returns. (ITALY-BONDS/AUCTION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Valentina Za and Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 540 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by James Mackenzie, 765 words

ECB sees upward price pressures from energy starting March

FRANKFURT - Energy prices will start exerting upward pressure on euro zone inflation from March onwards, the European Central Bank says. (ECB/SURVEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)

Bank confidence, structural reforms needed for European jobs, says Spain’s de Guindos

MADRID - Europe needs to press ahead with labour and public pensions reforms and restore confidence in its banks if it wants to translate a fragile recovery into jobs, Spain’s economy minister says. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/GUINDOS (REUTERS SUMMIT, PICTURE), moved, by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano, 590 words)

Turkish December c/a deficit widens more than expected

ISTANBUL - Turkey’s current account deficit, its main economic weak spot, widens more sharply than expected in December, central bank data shows, and full-year deficit is seen reaching around 8 percent of gross domestic product. (TURKEY-CURRENTACCOUNT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)

Britain warns Scotland: Forget the pound if you walk away

EDINBURGH - Britain told Scotland it will not be able to keep the pound if it voted to end its 307-year-old union with England, declaring that the currency could not be divided up “as if it were a CD collection”. (BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Belinda Goldsmith, 820 words)

Swedish c.bank holds rates, sees no move until 2015

STOCKHOLM - Sweden’s central bank holds its key interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent as expected and says borrowing costs are not expected to rise until the beginning of 2015. (SWEDEN-CBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Robust demand tightening oil market, IEA says

LONDON - Stronger-than-expected demand has drained oil inventories to the lowest level since 2008, tightening the market and defying predictions of a glut, the West’s energy watchdog says. (IEA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christopher Johnson and David Sheppard, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Nestle sees sales growth below target again in 2014

VEVEY, Switzerland - Nestle expects another challenging year that could see it undershoot its long-term targets again, after price pressures in Europe and weaker emerging market demand slowed sales growth to 4.6 percent in 2013. (NESTLE-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 670 words)

+ See also:

- NESTLE-OPTIONS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Martinne Geller and Ben Hirschler, 900 words

BNP Paribas profit hit by $1.1 bln legal charge

PARIS - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest listed bank, reports a 76 percent drop in quarterly profit after booking a $1.1 billion litigation provision in case it faces fines for breach of U.S. sanctions. (BNPPARIBAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 645 words)

Rio Tinto austerity drive stokes surprise dividend hike

MELBOURNE - Global miner Rio Tinto surprises investors with a 15 percent dividend hike after reporting a huge jump in second-half profit, putting it in a strong position for a big capital return in 2015.. (RIOTINTO-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul, 715 words)

Peugeot and Dongfeng reach outline deal -sources

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen has reached an outline deal with Dongfeng and France to raise up to 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in fresh capital and deepen cooperation with the Chinese carmaker, according to sources familiar with the matter. (PEUGEOT-DONGFENG/TALKS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sophie Sassard, Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume, 600 words)

+ See also:

- RENAULT-EARNS/TARGET (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Laurence Frost, 700 words

- ROLLSROYCE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Brenda Goh, 685 words

Commerzbank lifts targets as turnaround gains pace

FRANKFURT - Commerzbank says its turnaround plan is running ahead of schedule, allowing it set more ambitious targets for improving its capital position and shedding weaker assets, and easing investor fears it might need to raise more cash. (COMMERZBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins, 695 words)

After strong Q3, Lenovo warns acquisitions to hit short-term performance

BEIJING - China’s Lenovo Group Ltd says third-quarter profit jumped nearly a third, beating estimates, as the world’s biggest maker of personal computers hoisted sales of smartphones in its drive to diversify out of the shrinking PC market. (LENOVO-Q3/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Carsten, 500 words)

Pernod warns China to stay weak through June

PARIS - French drinks group Pernod Ricard cut its annual profit growth goal, saying demand for its Martell cognac and Ballantine’s whisky in China, its second-largest market, will stay sluggish through end-June. (PERNOD-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 700 words)

Publicis posts weak Q4 on emerging markets

PARIS - Advertising agency Publicis falls short of its annual growth target after a slowdown in emerging markets such as China and India caused the fourth quarter to end with a whimper. (PUBLICIS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 500 words)

EDF posts strong profits as Europe utilities suffer

PARIS - France’s EDF posts a 4.8 percent rise in 2013 core earnings buoyed by tariff hikes and strong nuclear and hydro power output in a rare show of strength in Europe’s struggling utilities sector. (EDF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Geert De Clercq, 460 words)

Eni raises dividend as revenue outlook weakens

MILAN - Italian oil and gas group Eni says gas sales, refining volumes and retail sales will fall slightly this year as economic weakness persists on its home turf and in Europe. (ENI/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 480 words)

ABB lowers mid-term sales target on sluggish economy

ZURICH - Swiss engineering group ABB lowers its target for mid-term sales growth, blaming a slower-than-expected economic recovery and weaker capital spending by its customers. (ABB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Caroline Copley, 650 words)

Zurich profits fall short on strategy overhaul costs

ZURICH - Zurich Insurance misses profit expectations in the fourth quarter due to a restructuring charge and says it sees total costs relating to the overhaul of its business to hit the upper end of its forecast range. (ZURICH/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Alice Baghdjian, 610 words)

Tate & Lyle warns on profit as sweetener price tumbles

LONDON - British food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle cut its profit outlook, citing a dramatic drop in prices of its sucralose artificial sweetener and weak sales volumes in developed markets. (TATE&LYLE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 390 words)