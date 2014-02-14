BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Stronger-than-expected Germany and France nudge up euro zone growth

BRUSSELS - Slightly stronger-than-expected growth in Germany and France pushes the euro zone’s recovery up a gear in the fourth quarter and offers potential for a more robust 2014, albeit with risks. (EUROPE/ECONOMY (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Martin Santa, 825 words)

Improving euro zone growth lifts shares, euro

LONDON - Evidence of a gradual acceleration in euro zone growth put the region’s shares on course for their best week of the year and pushes the euro to a three-week high. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 920 words)

China Jan inflation tame at 7-month low, producer prices extend slide

BEIJING- China’s consumer inflation hit a seven-month low in January and shows no signs of accelerating anytime soon, a consolation for the government which may need to loosen policy should economic growth founder. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words)

ThyssenKrupp’s Q1 profit buoyed by Brazilian improvement

FRANKFURT - ThyssenKrupp posts a better than expected quarterly operating profit, as it reins in losses at its steel mill in Brazil and also benefits from robust demand for cement and petrochemical plants. (THYSSENKRUPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Maria Sheahan, 640 words)

INVESTMENT

Politics, Fed could whip up new emerging markets storm

LONDON - A stabilisation in emerging markets after January’s rout may turn out be the calm before the storm if political flare-ups and Fed policies provide the spark for the next round of selling. (EMERGING-TRIGGER/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 750 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. export prices rise for third straight month

WASHINGTON - U.S. export prices rise in January for the third straight month, potentially positive signs for global economic demand and the outlook for American manufacturers. (USA-ECONOMY/IMPORTS, moved, 100 words)

Italy’s Renzi faces tough reality test after palace coup

ROME - Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi’s swift elimination of party rival Enrico Letta as prime minister leaves him one step away from forming new government that will face formidable obstacles underlined by feeble economic data. (ITALY-POLITICS/ (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by James Mackenzie and Gavin Jones, 700 words)

Strongest housebuilding since 2008 lifts UK Q4 construction

LONDON - British construction output rises modestly in the fourth quarter of 2013, led by the greatest amount of new housing since the first quarter of 2008, providing some evidence that builders are responding to rising property prices. (BRITAIN-CONSTRUCTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and David Milliken, 485 words)

Japan seen posting record trade deficit in January as import bill soars

TOKYO - Japan is likely to post a record trade deficit in January as a weak yen pushes up the cost of imports and as export demand slows in a cautionary note about the economic outlook, a Reuters poll show. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (PREVIEW), moved, by Stanley White, 500 words)

India’s finance minister seen walking budget tightrope as economy slows

NEW DELHI - India’s finance minister will be walking a tightrope when he presents an interim budget for the coming fiscal year on Monday, doling out more funds to woo voters and tax cuts to support industry while projecting a lower fiscal deficit before elections. (INDIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET (PREVIEW), moved, by Manoj Kumar, 850 words)

UK to get hands-on in quest for remaining North Sea oil

LONDON - Britain is likely to have to ditch its hands-off approach to the oil industry for a mix of regulation, tax breaks and investment if it is to reap the benefits of the billions of barrels of hard-to-extract oil remaining under the North Sea. (BRITAIN-NORTHSEA/OIL, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer and Claire Milhench, 1,020 words)

UK watchdog says annuity pensions market not working

LONDON - A part of Britain’s pensions market is disorderly with insurers maximising profits and failing to give the best deal, according to a watchdog review that drew criticism for ruling out immediate reforms. (BRITAIN-REGULATION/ANNUITIES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 825 words)

COMPANIES

Anglo revamp to gather pace after operating profit gain

LONDON - Global miner Anglo American says its overhaul should gather pace in the next two years after initial improvements at its copper and iron ore mines help annual operating profit beat forecasts. (ANGLOAMERICA/EARNINGS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silvia Antonioli, 600 words)

Russian retailer Lenta sets price range for share sale

MOSCOW - Russian hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG, has set a price range for its planned London market debut, which implies a market valuation of up to $5 billion, the company says. (RUSSIA-LENTA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Olga Popova and Maria Kiselyova, 730 words)

Peugeot in push to finalise Santander lending deal

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen and Banco Santander are close to agreement on a European car loans alliance that the French carmaker plans to unveil alongside a recapitalisation deal with Chinese partner Dongfeng, sources says. (PEUGEOT-SANTANDER/DEAL (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sophie Sassard and Matthieu Protard, 475 words)

U.S. decision watched in row over solar imports from China, Taiwan

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON - American trade officials will take a first step on potentially extending import duties on Chinese solar energy products to also cover panels made with parts from Taiwan, in a case that could have a major impact on the fast-growing U.S. solar market. (USA-TRADE/SOLAR, moved, by Nichola Groom and Krista Hughes, 720 words)

EU regulator to accept Visa Europe’s fee cap offer - sources

BRUSSELS - Europe’s antitrust regulator will accept Visa Europe’s offer to cap its inter-bank credit card fees, two people familiar with the matter say, underlining Europe’s push to reduce the high cost of paying with plastic and boost online commerce. (EU-VISAEUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Foo Yun Chee, 400 words)

German grocers push upmarket in cut-throat retail race

BERLIN, - The German grocery market, long dominated by discounters such as Aldi and Lidl, is undergoing a makeover as shoppers demand more upmarket products like organic meat and exotic cheeses and retailers take tentative steps onto the web. (RETAIL-GERMANY/ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 1,070 words)

No appetite for big consumer goods? Try their suppliers

LONDON - As a slowdown in emerging markets takes the shine off shares in consumer goods makers like Nestle, Unilever, Danone and Procter & Gamble, hungry investors have been sampling more of the companies that supply them. (INGREDIENTS-STOCKS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Martinne Geller, 900 words)

Japan Display gets approval for up to $3.8 bln Tokyo listing

TOKYO - Japan Display, the world’s biggest maker of screens for tablets and smartphones, gained approval for a Tokyo listing next month, in an offering worth around $3.8 billion. (JAPANDISPLAY-IPO/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Sophie Knight, 700 words)

U.S. Murphy Oil eyes up to $3 bln Asia assets sale - sources

HONG KONG - Murphy Oil Corp is considering selling some of its Asian oil and gas assets in a deal that could fetch up to $3 billion, sources say, as it looks to scale down in the region like some other U.S. energy companies. (MURPHY-ASIA/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Denny Thomas, 435 words)

Subsidy cuts force Spain’s Acciona into third party energy deals

MADRID - When Acciona’s Jose Manuel Entrecanales diversified his family’s construction business into renewable energy ten years ago it looked like a smart move, but now that Spain is cutting subsidies he is being forced to rethink, sources say. (SPAIN-ACCIONA/, moved, by Tracy Rucinski, 700 words)

VW sales gain in Europe, help to offset falls in US, Brazil

BERLIN - Volkswagen group sales grew at the highest rate in four months in January as deliveries in core European markets bounced back, offsetting double-digit declines in the United States and Brazil. (VW-CARSALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Mild winter slows sales growth at IPO candidate Zalando

BERLIN - Sales growth at Europe’s biggest online fashion retailer Zalando slows in the second half of 2013 ahead of a possible stock market listing as a mild winter leads to high levels of discounting. (ZALANDO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 690 words)

South Africa’s AMCU union, mediator talks postponed

JOHANNESBURG - Talks between South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and a state mediator about a strike over wages in the platinum sector have been postponed to next week, the parties says. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

How Charter’s Time Warner Cable bid woke up a ‘sleeping beast’

NEW YORK - Talks between Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc over how they can together buy Time Warner Cable Inc quickly sours as the two bicker over price and the feasibility of engineering a split of the No. 2 U.S. cable operator. (TIMEWARNERCABLE-COMCAST/ (DEALTALK), moved, by Soyoung Kim and Liana B. Baker, 1,350 words)