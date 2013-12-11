BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Europe edges toward plan to close failing banks

BRUSSELS - Euro zone countries edge toward agreeing a plan to tackle ailing banks but divisions remain about key parts of the reform that is needed to underpin confidence in the bloc’s lenders. (ECOFIN-BANKS/ (TV,PICTURE), moved, by Annika Breidthardt and John O‘Donnell, 755 words)

RBS’s finance chief Bostock quits to join Santander UK

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland says its finance director, Nathan Bostock, will leave to rejoin Spanish bank Santander after just 10 weeks in the job, dealing a major blow to the state-backed lender’s turnaround efforts. (RBS-FINANCIALDIRECTOR/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 570 words)

+ See also:

- RBS-SANTANDER/BOSTOCK (NEWSMAKER), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 500 words

- SANTANDER-HSBC/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sarah White and Matt Scuffham, 700 words

- LLOYDS/FINE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 345 words

Italy’s Letta pledges reforms ahead of confidence vote

ROME - Prime Minister Enrico Letta, facing confidence vote in parliament, pledges package of institutional and economic reforms to lift Italy’s stagnant economy out of recession and reach growth of 2 percent by 2015. (ITALY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by James Mackenzie, 650 words)

U.S. budget deal gets cautious thumbs-up

LONDON - Financial markets give a cautious thumbs-up after U.S. politicians clinch a provisional deal to prevent another government shut down. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

INVESTMENT

Sustainable strategies win over emerging market investors

LONDON - Cajoled by developed world governments and shocked by disasters such as the Bangladesh factory fire, investors in emerging market companies are looking more closely at environmental, social or governance issues before they buy. (EMERGING-INVESTMENT/SUSTAINABLE, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 950 words)

Australia clears way for buyout by China’s Yanzhou Coal

MELBOURNE - Australia clears the way for China’s Yanzhou Coal Mining Co to take full control of its local unit, offering reassurance that the country remains open to foreign investment. (AUSTRALIA-YANZHOU/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonali Paul and Jackie Range, 400 words)

Asset managers chafe as India tightens scrutiny of new funds

MUMBAI - SEBI’s tighter scrutiny adds to the challenges for the two-decade old Indian mutual fund industry that has endured a steady stream of redemptions from equity funds in recent years. (INDIA-FUNDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Himank Sharma, 1,000 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. budget deal could usher in new era of cooperation

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan budget deal announced in the U.S. Congress, though modest in its spending cuts, would end three years of impasse and fiscal instability in Washington that culminated in October with a partial government shutdown. (USA-FISCAL/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Richard Cowan and David Lawder, 920 words)

German economy ministry expects moderate growth in Q4

BERLIN - Germany will see only moderate growth in the fourth quarter after surprisingly poor industry output in October, the economy ministry said in its monthly report, although it added that conditions for a domestic-led recovery continued to improve. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/, moved, 170 words)

For Fed, delivering a message on policy path is new focus

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - Now that the central question before the Federal Reserve has shifted from whether to cut its extraordinary stimulus to when exactly to pull back, the debate at next week’s meeting will centre on how best to communicate that plan. (USA-FED/MESSAGING (PREVIEW), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir, 1,100 words)

Indian policy makers to tackle inflation after poll drubbing

NEW DELHI - Tackling inflation will be a key priority, India’s finance minister and central bank governor says, after high consumer prices contributed to painful losses by the ruling Congress Party in recent state elections. (INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh, 700 words)

Reuters monthly economic outlook poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 150 economists on their views for the economic outlook for the United States, Japan, the euro zone and Britain. Stories will be published at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET. (ECONOMY-USA/POLL, by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-EUROZONE/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- ECONOMY-BRITAIN/POLL, by Andy Bruce, 600 words

- ECONOMY-JAPAN/POLL, moved, by Stanley White, 600 words

IEA sees upside risks for oil

LONDON - Surging oil demand and faltering supplies mean the oil market faces upside risks over the next few months, the West’s energy watchdog says. (IEA/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

Turkey to maintain cautious monetary policy stance

GAZIANTEP, Turkey - Turkish central bank governor Erdem Basci says the bank will maintain its cautious monetary policy stance until the inflation outlook is in line with medium-term targets. (TURKEY-C.BANK/GOVERNOR (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Nevzat Devranoglu, 480 words)

COMPANIES

EADS strategy to stress Airbus commercial jets

PARIS - Airbus parent EADS is poised to set out a two-tier strategy stressing growth in civil jetliners coupled with a forecast of flat defence and space activities throughout the decade. (EADS-AIRBUS/, moved, by Tim Hepher, 770 words)

Zara owner Inditex reassures on long-term growth

MADRID - Zara owner Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer, reassures investors on its capacity to deliver long-term growth, maintaining its pace of extra store space and taking advantage of a budding European recovery. (INDITEX-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sarah Morris, 700 words)

EU court backs Microsoft-Skype deal, rejects Cisco challenge

BRUSSELS - Europe’s second highest court upholds a decision by European Union regulators clearing Microsoft’s $8.5 billion takeover of Skype in 2011, rejecting a challenge by the world’s top network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc. (UPDATE 2, CISCO-MICROSOFT/COURT, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Michele Sinner, 250 words)

GM to halt car production in Australia, industry in crisis

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE - General Motors Co says it will stop making cars in Australia by 2017 due to high costs and a cripplingly strong currency, fuelling fears rival Toyota Motor Corp will follow suit and put the entire local autos industry at risk. (AUSTRALIA-GM/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Maggie Lu Yueyang and Sonali Paul, 760 words)

G8 summit calls for AIDS-style fight against dementia

LONDON - Leaders from the Group of Eight (G8) industrialised countries meet for a special summit on dementia with calls for it to get the same priority research and funding given in the past to HIV/AIDS. (DEMENTIA-G8/, expect by 1130, by Ben Hirschler, 700 words)

BHP says U.S. shale business to generate cash by 2016

LONDON- BHP Billiton, the world’s largest miner and a top investor in U.S. onshore oil and gas, says its U.S. shale business should generate cash from 2016, contributing almost $3 billion a year to the group by the end of the decade. (BHPBILLITON-PETROLEUM/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 800 words)

Facing gridlock, Jakarta takes aim at cheap, green car drive

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s president wants to revive a flagging economy by selling cheap, fuel-efficient cars to an emerging, aspirational middle-class. The governor of Jakarta, the capital, says this will further choke his city’s gridlocked streets, and strangle growth. (INDONESIA-AUTOS/JAKARTA (PICTURE), moved, by Randy Fabi and Andjarsari Paramaditha, 1,000 words)