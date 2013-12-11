BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

U.S. budget deal gets cautious thumbs-up

LONDON - Financial markets give a cautious thumbs-up to a provisional budget deal that should end the threat of the U.S. government shutting down again in the coming months. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Italian PM Letta seeks parliament’s backing for reforms

ROME - Prime Minister Enrico Letta calls on parliament to back his government or risk chaos as he promises a package of reforms he says will lift Italy’s stagnant economy back to growth after two years of recession. (ITALY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by James Mackenzie, 650 words)

+ see also:

- ITALY-BILLS/AUCTION (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words

RBS’s finance chief Bostock quits to join Santander UK

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland says its finance director, Nathan Bostock, will leave to rejoin Spanish bank Santander after just 10 weeks in the job, dealing a major blow to the state-backed lender’s turnaround efforts. (RBS-SANTANDER/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 570 words)

+ See also:

- RBS-SANTANDER/BOSTOCK (NEWSMAKER), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 500 words

- SANTANDER-HSBC/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sarah White and Matt Scuffham, 700 words

- LLOYDS-FINE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Huw Jones, 345 words

Eleven EU states to consider narrower transaction tax

LONDON - The 11 European Union countries that have pledged to tax financial transactions will consider narrowing the levy’s scope to shield pensions, government debt, and markets that help grease the economy, an EU document shows. (EU-TRANSACTIONTAX/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Huw Jones, 460 words)

INSIGHT

Rocker judge juggles tech policy, Supreme Court and Stones

WASHINGTON - In the cloistered federal appeals courts, where cameras are taboo and life-tenured judges toil in seclusion, Randall Rader relishes his persona as a hard-charging front man. (USA-JUDGE/RADER (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Dan Levine, 1,370 words)

INVESTMENT

Sustainable strategies win over emerging market investors

LONDON - Cajoled by developed world governments and shocked by disasters such as the Bangladesh factory fire, investors in emerging market companies are looking more closely at environmental, social or governance issues before they buy. (EMERGING-INVESTMENT/SUSTAINABLE, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 950 words)

Australia clears way for buyout by China’s Yanzhou Coal

MELBOURNE - Australia clears the way for China’s Yanzhou Coal Mining Co to take full control of its local unit, offering reassurance that the country remains open to foreign investment. (AUSTRALIA-YANZHOU/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonali Paul and Jackie Range, 400 words)

Asset managers chafe as India tightens scrutiny of new funds

MUMBAI - SEBI’s tighter scrutiny adds to the challenges for the two-decade old Indian mutual fund industry that has endured a steady stream of redemptions from equity funds in recent years. (INDIA-FUNDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Himank Sharma, 1,000 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. budget deal could usher in new era of cooperation

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan budget deal announced in the U.S. Congress, though modest in its spending cuts, would end three years of impasse and fiscal instability in Washington that culminated in October with a partial government shutdown. (USA-FISCAL/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Richard Cowan and David Lawder, 920 words)

German data shows mixed start to quarter, tempers optimism

BERLIN - Germany’s trade surplus narrowed in October on a jump in demand for imports from firms and households, while industrial output unexpectedly fell, signalling a mixed start to the fourth quarter for Europe’s biggest economy.(GERMANY-TRADE/, moved, by Alexandra Hudson, 500 words)

BoE’s Weale says hard to quantify impact of forward guidance

LONDON - The Bank of England’s forward guidance policy could raise economic output by as much as 0.75 percent if it succeeds in pushing back public expectations of a first interest rate rise by a year, BoE policymaker Martin Weale says. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/WEALE, moved, 360 words)

For Fed, delivering a message on policy path is new focus

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - Now that the central question before the Federal Reserve has shifted from whether to cut its extraordinary stimulus to when exactly to pull back, the debate at next week’s meeting will centre on how best to communicate that plan. (USA-FED/MESSAGING (PREVIEW), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir, 1,100 words)

Indian policy makers to tackle inflation after poll drubbing

NEW DELHI - Tackling inflation will be a key priority, India’s finance minister and central bank governor says, after high consumer prices contributed to painful losses by the ruling Congress Party in recent state elections. (INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh, 700 words)

U.S. poised for stronger growth, Fed to taper by March

LONDON - U.S. growth is set to accelerate in 2014, giving the Federal Reserve room to start dialling back its massive monetary stimulus, certainly by March, according to a Reuters poll. (ECONOMY-USA/POLL, moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-EUROZONE/POLL, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- ECONOMY-BRITAIN/POLL, moved, by Andy Bruce, 600 words

- ECONOMY-JAPAN/POLL, moved, by Stanley White, 600 words

IEA sees upside risk to oil prices

LONDON - Surging oil demand and faltering supplies mean oil prices face upside risks over the next few months, the West’s energy watchdog says. (IEA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christopher Johnson, 600 words)

Turkish c.bank chief says current gap limiting growth

GAZIANTEP, Turkey - Turkey’s central bank chief says the country’s huge current account deficit is holding back economic growth, adding that the bank will stay cautious on monetary policy until inflation falls in line with its targets. (TURKEY-C.BANK/GOVERNOR (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nevzat Devranoglu, 480 words)

COMPANIES

EADS strategy to stress Airbus commercial jets

PARIS - Airbus parent EADS is poised to set out a two-tier strategy stressing growth in civil jetliners coupled with a forecast of flat defence and space activities throughout the decade. (EADS-AIRBUS/, moved, by Tim Hepher, 770 words)

Zara owner Inditex reassures on long-term growth

MADRID - Zara owner Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer, reassures investors on its capacity to deliver long-term growth, maintaining its pace of extra store space and taking advantage of a budding European recovery. (INDITEX-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Morris, 700 words)

Cisco loses court challenge to Microsoft’s takeover of Skype

LUXEMBOURG - Microsoft fends off a challenge to its $8.5 billion takeover of messaging service Skype when Europe’s second-highest court rules against claims by rival Cisco that the 2011 deal will harm competition. (CISCO-MICROSOFT/COURT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michele Sinner, 250 words)

+ See also:

- CISCO-SETTOPBOXES/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Sinead Carew, 1,040 words

Etihad in data room on Alitalia, mulls investment - sources

MILAN/ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is looking at the data room of Alitalia and is expected to take a decision on whether to invest in the troubled Italian carrier by Christmas, two sources familiar with the matter says. (ALITALIA-ETIHAD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephen Jewkes and Stanley Carvalho, 430 words)

Two more Swiss banks join U.S. tax deal

ZURICH - Two more Swiss banks say they will work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore accounts, a trickle that could rise to about one third of the country’s private banks. (TAX-SWITZERLAND/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Caroline Copley and Katharina Bart, 550 words)

GM to halt car production in Australia, industry in crisis

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE - General Motors Co says it will stop making cars in Australia by 2017 due to high costs and a cripplingly strong currency, fuelling fears rival Toyota Motor Corp will follow suit and put the entire local autos industry at risk. (AUSTRALIA-GM/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Maggie Lu Yueyang and Sonali Paul, 760 words)

G8 summit calls for AIDS-style fight against dementia

LONDON - The world needs to fight the spread of dementia in the same way it mobilised against AIDS, a British government minister tells a special summit on the disease, saying failure to tackle it will wreck state health budgets. (HEALTH-DEMENTIA/G8, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 700 words)