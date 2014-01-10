FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 10, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Solid U.S. job gains seen in December as economy picks up

WASHINGTON - U.S. employment likely increased solidly in December in the latest sign of strengthening fundamentals that look set to put the economy on a faster growth path this year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 750 words)

Periphery stocks power on, bonds cool ahead of U.S. data

LONDON - A blistering run in euro zone periphery shares continues, though uncertainty over upcoming U.S. jobs data cools the bloc’s bonds and leaves caution ruling most other markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Chinese export growth slows, rosier 2014 seen

BEIJING - China’s export growth slows more than expected in December due to a higher comparison base a year earlier and a clamp-down on speculative activities disguised as export deals, missing the official target on foreign trade. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-TRADE/COMMODITIES (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Fayen Wong, 885 words

Standard Chartered’s revamp suggests more changes ahead

LONDON/DUBLIN - Standard Chartered’s top 500 bankers gather in Singapore next week for their annual strategy meeting with an unprecedented degree of uncertainty swirling around the former stock market darling. (STANDARDCHARTERED/ expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Slater and Carmel Crimmins, 700 words)

INVESTMENT

Interest rate rises may not be so far off

LONDON - The era of money printing is drawing to a close and the start of the new interest rate hike cycle may arrive sooner than people expect. But investors may not need to panic. (INVESTMENT-RATES/(ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

China a better bet than Japan for Asia hedge fund investors

HONG KONG - For investors in Asian hedge funds, it was China and not the region’s hottest major market, Japan, that provided the best bang for the buck in 2013 - a result set to ensure greater capital inflows into steadily growing China-focused funds. (CHINA-HEDGEFUNDS/, moved, by Nishant Kumar, 750 words)

ECONOMY

UK manufacturing, industrial output unexpectedly flat

LONDON - British manufacturing and broader industrial output are unchanged in November and construction falls sharply, tempering hopes that the economic recovery is broadening, official data shows. (BRITAIN ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING, moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, by David Milliken, 355 words

French economy rebounded in late 2013, figures suggest

PARIS - French GDP likely grew strongly in the final quarter of last year and industrial output surged in November, figures show, marking a welcome turnaround for the euro zone’s second largest economy. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

Spain’s industrial output strongest in nearly three years

MADRID - Spain’s industrial output rose in November, its biggest yearly jump in nearly three years, official data shows boosted by a favourable annual comparison after tax hikes last year. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words)

Thailand’s “Teflon” economy put to the test

BANGKOK - It has been nicknamed “Teflon Thailand” - an economy seemingly impervious to any lasting effects from regular spasms of violent political unrest. But with protesters vowing to “shut down” Bangkok on January 13 in their two-month-old bid to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the nickname seems more like a taunt. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/, moved, by Orathai Sriring and Pairat Temphairojana, 1,100 words)

COMPANIES

UK banks accelerate payouts for swaps mis-selling

LONDON - Britain’s biggest banks up the pace of compensation to small firms mis-sold complicated interest-rate hedging products, but have still paid out only 5 percent of the 3 billion pounds they have set aside. (BANKS-MISSELLING/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

VW poised for SUV go-ahead as U.S. slide threatens goals

BERLIN/DETROIT - Volkswagen is preparing to build sport utility vehicles in North America as it struggles to conquer a market whose resistance is threatening its bid to be world No.1. (AUTOSHOW/VW-US (PREVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Andreas Cremer and Bernie Woodall, 1,000 words)

Swatch sees “dynamic” 2014 growth after market share gains

ZURICH - Swiss watches group Swatch says it expects “dynamic growth” this year, easing concerns of a downturn in key export destination China after market share gains in its core watch business helped sales rise 9.1 percent last year. (SWATCH-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Silke Koltrowitz, 600 words)

Infosys Q3 profit rises 21 pct, beats estimates

MYSORE, India - India’s Infosys Ltd raises its sales growth outlook for the year after posting a higher-than-expected 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit as improving U.S. and European economies revive demand for outsourcing services. (INFOSYS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 350 words)

Wearable gadgets not ready for prime time, tech watchers say

LAS VEGAS/SINGAPORE - Despite the hoopla, wearable gadgets like wristwatches for checking your text messages or eyeglasses that capture video are unlikely to make a splash with consumers anytime soon, given the clumsy designs, high prices and technological constraints of many of the current offerings. (CES-WEARABLES/ (PICTURE), moved, by Noel Randewich and Jeremy Wagstaff, 900 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-GAMESCONSOLES/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Paul Carsten, Sophie Knight and Malathi Nayak, 1,000 words

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.