BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Swiss open probe into forex manipulation

ZURICH - Switzerland’s competition commission WEKO says it has opened an investigation into several Swiss, British and American banks over potential collusion to manipulate foreign exchange rates. (SWISS-FOREX/INVESTIGATION (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 350 words)

ECB hopes ensure stocks, euro bonds end Q1 on high

LONDON - Global stocks rise, as investors look to close a shaky quarter on a positive note on expectations of further growth-boosting measures from the euro zone and China, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve scales back its stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 750 words)

ECB wrestles with “danger zone” inflation

BRUSSELS - The European Central Bank’s dilemma over barely rising prices seems likely to dominate a week starting with a euro zone inflation estimate and ending with U.S. jobs figures, the monetary policy driver on the other side of the Atlantic. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 870 words)

Turkish lira rallies after Erdogan declares poll victory

ISTANBUL - Turkish assets rise after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s party scores a robust victory in local elections seen as a referendum on his rule, stirring hopes months of political turbulence that pushed the lira to a record low will ease. (TURKEY-LIRA/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Seda Sezer and Alexandra Hudson, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Euro zone inflation key to ECB’s next move

BRUSSELS - Inflation in the euro zone is back at levels that many investors see as warranting another interest rate and March data could prove a make-or-break moment for European Central Bank policy. (EUROZONE-INFLATION/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Robin Emmott, 300 words)

Abe bets he can break Japan sales tax jinx with April 1 rise

TOKYO - Shinzo Abe has already ensured himself a place in Japan’s history books with his comeback as prime minister five years after a brief, troubled first term. Now he aims to break another jinx by implementing a sales tax increase, a move that has been the downfall of previous leaders. (JAPAN-TAX/ (PICTURE), moved, By Linda Sieg, 780 words)

UK mortgage approvals dip, business lending contracts again

LONDON - British mortgage approvals slow in February by more than expected, possibly reflecting bad weather during the month, and business lending contracts again. (BRITAIN LENDING/, moved, 300 words)

German retail sales unexpectedly jump, point to strong Q1

BERLIN - German retail sales unexpectedly jumps in February, data shows, marking the second consecutive monthly increase and pointing to a strong rise for the quarter that will boost overall growth in Europe’s largest economy. (GERMANY-RETAIL/, moved, by Sarah Marsh, 425 words)

France’s public deficit missed government target in 2013

PARIS - France cut its public sector deficit less quickly than planned last year, missing the government’s target, official figures shows in a new setback for President Francois Hollande. (FRANCE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Leigh Thomas, 340 words)

Eurogroup head says optimistic on Cyprus recovery

NICOSIA - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem says he is optimistic that the Cyprus economy could recover from a crisis that rattled the foundations of the euro zone a year ago and pushed the island to the brink of bankruptcy. (EUROZONE-CYPRUS/DIJSSELBLOEM (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

China’s FX regulator says foreign debt risk decreasing

BEIJING - China’s foreign exchange regulator says that it does not see any risk in the country’s relatively high ratio of short-term foreign debt to total foreign debt, noting that the country had a large pile of foreign reserves to fall back on. (CHINA-ECONOMY/DEBT (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

INVESTMENT

Reuters monthly global asset allocation poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 50 fund managers to provides a comprehensive look at where the world’s biggest asset management firms are putting their money. The results will be published at 1100 GMT/07.00 AM ET. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL, by Rahul Karunakar and Ashrith Doddi, 600 words)

UK and China to sign yuan trading deal

LONDON - Britain and China will sign an agreement to set up a clearing service for renminbi trading outside Asia, as Britain seeks to cast itself as a key centre of offshore yuan trading. The agreement was expected to be the first of its kind but central banks of Germany and China signed a similar agreement on Friday to facilitate transactions in the Chinese currency in Frankfurt. (BRITAIN-CHINA/YUAN, expected by 1600 GMT/12 ET, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 600 Words)

Hong Kong IPO hopefuls get ready for rule change

HONG KONG - Companies seeking to list in Hong Kong will be subject to stricter disclosure regimes, as the island city’s regulators further crack the whip on sloppy underwriters and issuers. (HONGKONG-LISTING/RULES, moved, by Elzio Barreto and Lawrence White, 700 words)

COMPANIES

Monte Paschi investor sells another 6.5 pct stake

MILAN - The top investor in Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena says it has sold 6.5 percent in the bank to Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual Europe and had struck a shareholder pact with them for the stability of the lender. (MONTEPASCHI FOUNDATION/, moved, 250 words)

AstraZeneca digs into new Cambridge home with MRC drug deal

CAMBRIDGE, England - AstraZeneca, which will complete its move to Cambridge by 2016, is already putting down roots in the ecosystem of the university city as it seeks to revitalise its drug research. (ASTRAZENECA-CAMBRIDGE/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words)

Mt. Gox faced questions on client cash long before crisis

TOKYO - Two years before Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy, a half dozen employees at the Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange challenged CEO Mark Karpeles over whether client money was being used to cover costs, according to three people who participated in the discussion. (BITCOIN-MTGOX/ (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sophie Knight and Nathan Layne, 975 words)

China’s Huawei profit grows on smartphone demand

SHENZHEN/BEIJING - China’s Huawei Technologies Ltd, the world’s No.2 telecommunications equipment maker, reports its fastest profit growth in four years as expansion in enterprise and consumer revenue far exceeded growth in its network building division. (HUAWEI TECH-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Yimou Lee and Paul Carsten, 350 words)

U.S. top court considers patent protections for software

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court will delve into the hotly contested question of when software is eligible for patent protection. (USA-COURT/IP (PREVIEW), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 770 words)

‘Happily ever after’ a long way off for Bank of Cyprus CEO

NICOSIA - If John Hourican manages to drag Bank of Cyprus back from the brink of collapse, it would resurrect a financial institution, a national economy and his own career. (BANKOFCYPRUS/CEO, moved, by Laura Noonan, 1,185 words)

In battling Maruti Suzuki, Indian fund managers find voice

MUMBAI - In forcing automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd to backtrack on a controversial production deal with its Japanese parent, a group of Indian fund managers scores a rare win that heralds increased activism for an Indian fund industry long seen as timid. (INDIA-FUNDS/MARUTI (ANALYSIS), moved, by Himank Sharma, 900 words)

