BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Major economies end first quarter on a weaker note

LONDON/BEIJING - Major economies finished the first quarter on a weaker note with manufacturing surveys fuelling expectations that policymakers will be forced to act in coming months to prop up faltering growth. (ECONOMY-WRAP/PMI, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Adam Rose, 700 words)

+ See also:

- ASIA-ECONOMY/PMI (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Adam Rose and Leika Kihara, 730 words

Reassuring Fed helps stocks see solid start to Q2

LONDON - World stock markets get the second quarter off to solid start as reassuring noises from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and stronger-looking emerging markets help keep the rally rolling. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0915 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Hong Kong says probing banks for alleged FX manipulation

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s de facto central bank says that it is investigating a number of banks as part of the global probe into alleged manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day-market. (HONGKONGFOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Rachel Armstrong, 590 words)

Low inflation to spark debate, but ECB seen holding steady

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is not expected to announce any new measures on Thursday to boost the euro zone economy, although inflation dropping close to zero could well prompt active discussion about stimulus. (ECB/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Eva Taylor, 880 words)

ECONOMY

BoE - markets may be too relaxed about future rate hikes

LONDON - Investors may be too relaxed about what will happen when interest rates start rising to more normal levels, the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee says. (BRITAIN-BOE/FPC, moved, 290 words)

Tax hike hurts Japan business mood more than in 1997 - BOJ

TOKYO - Japanese business sentiment barely improves in the three months ending March and the corporate outlook is now considerably weaker than when Japan last raised its sales tax in 1997, the Bank of Japan’s tankan survey shows. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 750 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-TAX/DIAPERS, moved, by Ayai Tomisawa, 700 words

German unemployment falls for fourth straight month in March

BERLIN - German unemployment falls for a fourth straight month in March, Labour Office data shows, highlighting the strength of the job market in Europe’s largest economy. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/, moved, 100 words)

Swift Greek market comeback could have game-changing powers

LONDON - Greece could be on the verge of making one of the fastest market comebacks of a defaulted sovereign ever recorded. (GREECE-MARKETS/BONDS, expect by 1200 GMT/8.00 AM ET, by Marius Zaharia, 1,000 words)

Russia’s Gazprom announces big gas price rise for Ukraine

MOSCOW - Russian natural gas producer Gazprom announces a more than 40 percent increase in the price Ukraine must pay for gas, stepping up economic pressure on Kiev in its political standoff with Moscow. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 600 words)

In Brussels, China learns ‘eurospeak’ to seek influence

BRUSSELS - Beijing has launched a diplomatic charm offensive in Brussels to gain influence in the European Union, a long-term project cemented by the first visit by a Chinese leader to Europe’s de facto capital. (EU-CHINA/ (PICTURE), moved, by Robin Emmott, 965 words)

COMPANIES

UK watchdog says Royal Mail sale short-changed taxpayer

LONDON - Britain’s public spending watchdog says the government’s cautious approach to last year’s sell-off of state postal group Royal Mail has led to a sale price that has short-changed the taxpayer. (BRITAIN-ROYALMAIL/NAO, moved, 660 words)

GM enters harsh spotlight as U.S. Congress hearings begin

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Congress will try to establish who is to blame for at least 13 auto-related deaths over the past decade, as public hearings are launched on General Motors Co’s slow response to defective ignition switches in cars. (GM-RECALL/CONGRESS, moved, by Richard Cowan, 800 words)

Weir Group in deal talks with Metso - report

HELSINKI - Scottish engineering company Weir Group is in talks to take over Finnish rival Metso for more than 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) as it looks to expand its industrial pumps and valves market, the Times reports. (WEIR GROUP-METSO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

Singapore’s OCBC offers $4.95 bln for Wing Hang Bank

SINGAPORE - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) has offered to pay almost $5 billion for one of Hong Kong’s last remaining family-owned banks, in a deal that will give the Singapore lender a much sought-after gateway to the Greater China region. (WING HANG BANK-OCBC/(UPDATE 3), moved, by Saeed Azhar and Eveline Danubrata, 1,145 words)

BHP Billiton weighs spin-off of unloved assets

MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton is weighing a range of options to simplify its portfolio of assets, including a possible spin-off of unwanted businesses such as aluminium and nickel into a separate company, the top global miner says. (AUSTRALIA-BHPBILLITON/PORTFOLIO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonali Paul, 450 words)

Bouygues extends SFR offer, outlines break-up fee

PARIS - French conglomerate Bouygues turns up the heat in its battle for control of Vivendi’s telecom unit SFR by extending its offer to April 25 from April 8 and presenting a 500 million euro ($689 million) break-up fee. (SFR-BOUYGUES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Spain’s FCC completes multi-billion euro refinancing

MADRID - Spanish builder and services company FCC says it has completed a 4.5 billion euro ($6.2 billion) refinancing deal with banks, one of the biggest such deals in Spain in recent years and a key step in cleaning up its balance sheet. (SPAIN-FCC/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Apple again seeks decisive U.S. court ruling against Samsung

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Apple and Samsung return to federal court for opening statements in their latest patent battle, with the iPhone maker expected to present more detailed evidence in its attempt to win a U.S. ban on sales of several Samsung smartphones. (APPLE-SAMSUNG/TRIAL, moved, by Dan Levine, 410 words)

+ See also:

- APPLE-IPHONE/DISPLAY (PICTURE), moved, by Reiji Murai, 400 words