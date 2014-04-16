BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

China economic growth slows to 18-month low in Q1

BEIJING - China’s economy grows at slowest pace in 18 months at the start of 2014, but still a touch better than expected and along with signs of improvement in some March data suggests Beijing will not rush to follow up recent steps to support activity. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2)(GRAPHIC, TV), moved, by Adam Rose and Xiaoyi Shao, 700 words)

Credit Suisse Q1 profit falls as trading tumbles

ZURICH - Credit Suisse says its first-quarter net profit falls by more than a third on the year as revenue from bond-trading tumbles, raising question marks over the bank’s investment banking strategy. (CREDIT SUISSE/RESULTS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/0600 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)

Tesco vows to win back customers after profits decline

LONDON - Tesco vows to win back customers by slashing millions of pounds off prices as Britain’s biggest retailer, hit by a second straight year of profit decline, steps up its fight back against rivals. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Neil Maidment and Kate Holton, 800 words)

UK unemployment falls to 5 -year low, pay growth matches inflation

LONDON - Britain’s unemployment rate fell more sharply than expected in the three months to February and pay growth caught up with inflation for the first time nearly four years. (BRITAIN JOBS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by William Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci Da Costa, 500 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/HOUSEHOLDS, moved, 230 words

MARKETS AND INVESTMENT

Shares up on China relief, but Ukraine strains remain

LONDON - The world’s major financial markets trade cautiously with shares weaker and bonds firmer as investors weigh up deepening tensions between Russia and Ukraine, mixed corporate earnings and signs of slowing growth in China. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

More risk in sight as key frontier index undergoes changes

LONDON - Life may be about to get even riskier for investors in some of the world’s riskiest markets, following upcoming changes in a key frontier market stock index. (FRONTIER-INDEX, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 850 words)

ECONOMY

Reuters global economy poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed hundreds of economists and analysts on the outlook for some of the most important economies in the world, collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and monetary policy outlook. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM ET (ECONOMY-POLL/WRAPUP, by Ross Finley and Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-POLL/USA, by Jason Lange, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, by Sumanta Dey and Deepti Govind, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/FRANCE, by Brian Love, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/ITALY, by Viviana Venturi and Steve Scherer, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/GERMANY, by Cirsten Pahlke and Annika Breidthardt, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/GIPS, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/CANADA, by Deepti Govind, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/LATAM, by Silvio Cascione, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/SAFRICA, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/TURKEY, by Seda Sezer, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/JAPAN, moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 600 words

BIS’s Borio warns against emotion in deflation debate

BASEL - The risk of deflation should not be exaggerated, says a senior official at the Bank for International Settlements, calling for a sober international debate about easing price pressures. (DEFLATION/(INTERVIEW), moved by Eva Taylor and Andreas Framke, 620 words)

Oil-rich Shetland forces way into Scotland’s vote

They may be 12 hours by ferry from the Scottish mainland, hundreds of miles from Edinburgh and closer to Oslo than London, but the 23,000 inhabitants of the windswept Shetland Islands have their own aspirations as the debate on Scottish independence grows louder. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/SHETLAND), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Sarah Young, 1,200 words

COMPANIES

Alibaba’s growth quickens in time for landmark U.S. IPO

SAN FRANCISCO - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd accelerates revenue growth in the crucial fourth quarter, the company reports, a timely lift for the Chinese Internet company as it prepares for a highly anticipated public offering. (ALIBABA-RESULTS/, moved, by Edwin Chan, 500 words)

+ See also:

- YAHOO-RESULTS/, moved, by Alexei Oreskovic, 700 words

After bumper years, Toyota braces for shift to slower growth

TOYOTA CITY, Japan/TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp is set to post record growth for the year just ended - with a likely $10 billion surge in operating profit - but the mood at its HQ in Japan’s prosperous automotive heartland is cautious as executives warn of a leaner year ahead. (TOYOTA-MOTOR/OUTLOOK, moved, by Yoko Kubota and Maki Shiraki, 1,000 words)

ASML cuts first-half sales forecast on weaker Q2

AMSTERDAM - ASML, the world’s biggest manufacturer of tools for semiconductor chip makers, cut its first-half sales forecast, blaming slower second-quarter sales to some customers. (ASML HOLDING Q1/RESULTS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Anthony Deutsch and Sara Ledwith, 450 words)

Telecom Italia shareholders gather on board renewal

MILAN - Telecom Italia investors gather to vote on a board renewal that will bring for the first time a majority of independent directors to oversee Italy’s largest phone group (TELECOMITALIA-SHAREHOLDERS/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Danilo Masoni, 400 words)

Danone sales slow as Russia, baby food take toll

PARIS - Danone sees underlying group sales growth slow in the first quarter as price hikes in Russia dents sales volume in the core dairy division and sales of high-margin baby food fall, albeit less sharply than feared. (DANONE-SALES (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, 700 words)

Insurer RSA’s head of UK and Western Europe quits

LONDON - The head of British insurer RSA’s UK and Western Europe business has resigned ahead of a strategic shakeup, the group’s second top-level management change in two days. (RSA-INS-GRP-RESIGNATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

Reckitt Benckiser sticks to targets despite challenges

LONDON - Reckitt Benckiser Group stands by its 2014 financial targets despite challenges in some markets and signals it is leaning toward spinning off its declining pharmaceuticals business. (RECKITTBENCKISER-RESULTS/SALES (UPDATE 2) expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 500 words)

Burberry shrugs off worries about China as sale rise 19 pct

LONDON - British luxury goods group Burberry shrugs off jitters about China’s slowing economy to post a 19 percent rise in second-half revenue, reiterating that the greatest risk to its profits is the strengthening sterling. (BURBERRY-GROUP/(UPDATE 2), expect at 0945 GMT/5.45 AM ET, by Brenda Goh, 500 words)