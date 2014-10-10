BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT /8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Shares hit six-month low as growth worries mount

LONDON - Global shares fall to a six-month trough and Brent crude futures tumble to their lowest since 2010 as investors worry about the prospect of a widespread economic slowdown just as U.S. monetary stimulus nears its end. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 565 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 615 words

Saudi Arabia raises output despite oil price drop

LONDON - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised its oil production in September, adding to signs it has embarked on a battle for market share with rival OPEC members and has yet to respond to a steep drop in oil prices by trimming output. (OPEC-OIL/REPORT (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Alex Lawler, 340 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 8), moving shortly, by Libby George, 530 words

- NORTHSEA SALES/, moved, by Claire Milhench, 700 words

Cheaper oil and strong dollar push import prices lower

WASHINGTON - U.S. import prices fell in September for the third straight month as the cost of petroleum products declined and a strong dollar made it cheaper for Americans to buy goods from the European Union. (USA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Vodafone wins $490 mln tax dispute in India court

MUMBAI - An Indian court rules in favour of Vodafone in a long-running dispute with the Indian taxman, a boost for the British telecoms group whose tax battles have been seen as emblematic of the troubles facing foreign investors in India. (VODAFONE GROUP-TAX/INDIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 425 words)

INVESTMENT

Euro takes a break as a “carry trade” currency, for now

LONDON - Selling the euro against just about anything has made money since the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate below zero but recent big swings in exchange rates have cut investor appetite for these risk-seeking trades. (INVESTMENT-FOREX/EURO (GRAPHIC), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Anirban Nag, 800 words)

EU rules seek to aid securitisation revival

LONDON - The European Commission published new rules to encourage more securitisation of assets such as car and consumer loans and small business loans as part of a drive to channel more funds into the flagging European economy. (EU-ABS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Huw Jones, 760 words)

Fund managers line up for high-yielding energy subsidiaries

NEW YORK - The hunt for dividend yield is pushing U.S. fund managers into an unproven new offshoot of the alternative energy industry. (FUNDS-YIELDCOS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Randall, 1.20 words)

ECONOMY

European banks’ health check results due on Oct 26

FRANKFURT/LONDON - The results of Europe’s most comprehensive review of banks’ health will be released on Oct. 26, the European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority says, which will give the clearest picture yet of the state of the sector. (ECB-BANKS/SUPERVISION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eva Taylor and Huw Jones, 480 words)

Italy not worried EU will reject budget plan

MILAN - The Italian government is not worried that its 2015 budget plan, which delays a balanced budget target by a year to 2017, will be rejected by the European Commission, one of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s closest aides says. (ITALY-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 word)

+ See also:

- ITALY-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words

Greek PM seeks confidence vote to quell snap election fears

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras seeks a confidence vote to rally support for his plan to abandon a widely-reviled EU/IMF aid package and end mounting speculation his government is on its last legs. (GREECE-CONFIDENCEVOTE/, moved, by Deepa Babington and Renee Maltezou, 600 words)

Australia miners push for China relief for battered coal

MELBOURNE - Australia must hold urgent talks with China to exempt coal producers from new tariffs in a free trade agreement due to be completed this year, an industry body says, following Beijing’s move to reintroduce coal tariffs after nearly a decade. (CHINA-COAL/AUSTRALIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul, 750 words)

COMPANIES

European Commission clears Ziggo-Liberty Global deal

BRUSSELS - The European Commission says it approves Liberty Global’s takeover of Dutch peer Ziggo but the U.S. cable TV provider must end limits on broadcasters’ freedom to offer programmes on the Internet. (LIBERTYGLOBAL/ZIGGO-EU, moved, 100 words)

BMW outsells Audi, Mercedes but lead over rivals shrinking

BERLIN - BMW outsold German rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz in September thanks to strong demand in Europe, but the gap between the three luxury car brands has narrowed this year in a fierce sales race. (BMW-VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

+ See also:

- VOLKSWAGEN-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words

- CHINA-AUTOS/ECOMMERCE, moved, by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada, 900 words

- FORD-CHINA/SALES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu, 400 words

Cadillac’s new boss maps out product blitz by 2020

DETROIT/PARIS - Cadillac’s new boss plans a blitz of new products by 2020, from a pure battery-electric car to an ultra-luxury sedan, that he hopes will help resurrect General Motors’ struggling premium brand and make it a global powerhouse. (GENERALMOTORS-CADILLAC/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ben Klayman and Laurence Frost, 840 words)

Berlusconi’s Fininvest ordered to sell stake in Mediolanum

ROME/MILAN - Fininvest, the holding company of Silvio Berlusconi, must sell a 20 percent stake in Mediolanum because Italy’s central bank no longer considers the former prime minister fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company. (FININVEST-MEDIOLANUM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stefano Bernabei and Maria Pia Quaglia, 370 words)

Stada secures third licence for copycat biotech drug - CEO

BAD VILBEL, Germany - Germany’s Stada plans to bring a copy of Eli Lilly’s Forteo osteoporosis treatment to market, its chief executive says, as the generic drugmaker moves further into the sale of cheaper alternatives for costly biotech drugs. (STADA-BIOSIMILARS/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 2), moved, by Frank Siebelt and Ludwig Burger, 560 words)

UniCredit CEO says could drop sale of bad loans unit

MILAN - Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit says it will decide by next week whether to go ahead with the sale of its bad loans unit, UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB). (UNICREDIT-CEO/, moved, by Silvia Aloisi, 450 words)