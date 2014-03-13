BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 9.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China and Ukraine concerns help euro to 2-1/2 year high

LONDON - The euro hit a new 2-1/2 year high against the dollar as concerns over China’s economy and international tensions over Ukraine take the fizz out of an attempted rebound in riskier assets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Alistair Smout, 825 words)

Ukraine crisis puts Russian IPOs on hold

MOSCOW - Russian companies looking to raise money via initial public share offerings are waiting to see how severely Moscow will be hit by western sanctions for its incursion into Ukraine, banking and other sources said. (UKRAINE CRISIS/RUSSIA IPOS, moved, by Megan Davies, 940 words)

Deutsche Bank adds to fears for slow Q1 at investment banks

PARIS - Deutsche Bank says it had a “slow” start to the year in its investment bank, due to market uncertainty related to the crisis in Ukraine and concerns about economic growth in China and Germany. (DEUTSCHE BANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Maya Nikolaeva, 600 words)

Bankers behaving badly face 6-year bonus clawback in UK

LONDON - Misbehaving bankers and their bosses will have to hand back bonuses up to six years after they pocket them under a rule the Bank of England is proposing to prevent excessive risk-taking. (BOE-BANKING/BONUSES (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Huw Jones, 800 words)

INVESTMENT

Fickle foreign flows add to problems in Africa

LONDON - A rise in foreign investors in sub-Saharan African markets has made those assets more vulnerable to contagion outflows, but problems on home turf don’t help. (AFRICA-INVESTMENT/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 850 words)

Metals buyers go shopping as euro rises, copper falls

LONDON - European metals manufacturers haven’t had it this good for more than two years: the sharp drop in the price of copper has coincided with the euro’s rise versus the dollar and buyers are buying metal forward to take advantage of the cross. (COPPER-EUROPE/, moved, by Susan Thomas and Harpreet Bhal, 600 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. retail sales rebound, jobless claims fall

WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales rebound in February and new applications for unemployment benefits hit a fresh three-month low last week, suggesting some strength in the economy after harsh weather abruptly slowed activity in recent months. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 500 words)

China premier warns on slowdown as data fans stimulus talk

BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warns the economy faces “severe challenges” in 2014 as weak data fans speculation the central bank will relax monetary policy to support stuttering growth. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/ (WRAPUP 4, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Benjamin Kang Lim and Kevin Yao, 1,060 words)

ECB’s Weidmann sees very limited deflation risks in eurozone

FRANKFURT - There is very limited risk of widespread deflation in the euro zone, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann says, warning that policymakers should not overload monetary policy to haul the bloc out of crisis. (ECB/RATES-WEIDMANN (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Paul Carrel and Eva Taylor, 460 words)

Irish economy posts shock decline after record debt sale

DUBLIN - Ireland’s economy contracts by a shock 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter, data shows, denting a recovery that picked up steam elsewhere as the country made a successful return to regular bond auctions and sold at record-low yields. (IRELAND-DEBT/, moved, by Padraic Halpin and Sam Cage, 700 words)

Dutch economy positioned for global recovery - ECB’s Knot

AMSTERDAM - The Dutch economy is positioned to take advantage of a “worldwide upswing” but financing for the small and medium sized companies that drive growth remains a concern, central bank governor Klaas Knot says. (ECB-KNOT/ (URGENT,UPDATE 1), moved, by Thomas Escritt and Harro Ten Wolde, 500 words)

Reuters money market rates and bond yields poll

BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed more than 50 strategists on the outlook for money market rates and major sovereign bond yields over the coming year. (MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ashrith Rao Doddi, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Bouygues raises stakes in French telecoms bid war

PARIS - Conglomerate Bouygues raises the cash element of its offer for media group Vivendi’s French telecoms unit SFR in an attempt to seal a deal and shut out rival bidder Numericable. (SFR-BOUYGUES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Gwenaelle Barzic and Leila Abboud, 700 words)

VW to hit 10-million mark for annual car sales in 2014

BERLIN - German carmaker Volkswagen expects to sell more than 10 million vehicles across its multi-brand group this year, aiming to hit a long-running target four years earlier than previously planned. (VW-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Andreas Cremer, 600 words)

Shell cuts American upstream spend to lower shale exposure

LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell will cut spending in its American exploration and production business by a fifth and could sell more of its shale assets, in another sign that oil majors are struggling to make profits in the booming sector. (SHELL-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Karolin Schaps and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 650 words)

British insurers braced for $1.8 bln in weather claims

LONDON - A series of violent storms and widespread flooding in Britain since the start of the year is likely to cost insurers more than 1 billion pounds, the industry’s trade body says. (INSURANCE-FLOODS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Boeing in talks with India airlines on 737 MAX jet

HYDERABAD - Boeing Co is in talks with India’s Jet Airways about the sale of 737 MAX jets, a Boeing executive says, while two other people familiar with the matter said the company had secured the $5 billion deal. (BOEING-INDIA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Devidutta Tripathy, 515 words)

Lufthansa confident on restructuring as profit beats

FRANKFURT - Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, says it is confident of reaching the goals set out under a wide-ranging restructuring programme as it reports better-than-expected quarterly profit and restores its dividend payout. (LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 570 words)

Allergy drug firm Circassia prices London listing at top

LONDON - British allergy treatment firm Circassia prices its initial public share offer at the top of its price range, in the biggest biotech debut on the London market for years. (CIRCASSIA PHARMA-IPO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Freya Berry, 360 words)

