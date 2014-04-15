FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Business Connexion H1 normalised diluted headline earnings drops
April 15, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Business Connexion H1 normalised diluted headline earnings drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Business Connexion Group Ltd :

* Revenue increased by 5,5 pct to R3 067,0 million for the six months ended 28 february 2014

* EBITDA increased by 61,8 pct to R421,8 million for the six months ended 28 february 2014

* Normalised diluted headline earnings EPS of 20,7 cents (2013: 21,3 cents) for the six months ended 28 february 2014

* Reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial information and cautionary announcement

* Normal dividend per share (cents) 20,0 for the six months ended 28 february 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

