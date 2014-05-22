FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telkom to make cash offer to buy Business Connexion
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 22, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Telkom to make cash offer to buy Business Connexion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Business Connexion Group Ltd and Telkom SA Soc Ltd :

* BCX entered into an implementation agreement with telkom

* Intention of Telkom to terminate listing of BCX ordinary shares on main board of Jse should proposed transaction be implemented

* Telkom will pay to ordinary shareholders a cash consideration of 6.60 rand per ordinary scheme share

* Telkom has undertaken to pay BCX a break fee equal to 1 pct of aggregate of ordinary scheme consideration and a scheme consideration if certain events occur

* BCX has undertaken to pay Telkom a break fee equal to 1 pct of scheme consideration if certain events occur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

