BRIEF-Telkom to make cash offer to buy Business Connexion

May 22 (Reuters) - Business Connexion Group Ltd and Telkom SA Soc Ltd :

* BCX entered into an implementation agreement with telkom

* Intention of Telkom to terminate listing of BCX ordinary shares on main board of Jse should proposed transaction be implemented

* Telkom will pay to ordinary shareholders a cash consideration of 6.60 rand per ordinary scheme share

* Telkom has undertaken to pay BCX a break fee equal to 1 pct of aggregate of ordinary scheme consideration and a scheme consideration if certain events occur

* BCX has undertaken to pay Telkom a break fee equal to 1 pct of scheme consideration if certain events occur