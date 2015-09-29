FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Axel Springer buys 88 pct of Business Insider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said on Tuesday it would buy 88 percent of news website Business Insider valued at $343 million.

Springer, which earlier this year missed out on buying the Financial Times newspaper from Pearson, said it already owns about 9 percent of the website, which has 76 million monthly visitors.

Amazon Inc -founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos will hold the rest of the shares via his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions, Springer said in a statement. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
