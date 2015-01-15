MOVES-Butler Capital hires Jeffrey Smith as managing director

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Butler Capital Partners appointed Jeffrey Smith as managing director of capital placement and hedge fund origination.

Smith, who has over 25 years of experience, will be responsible for alternative investment fund origination and capital raising for alternative asset management clients, concentrating on large institutional investors located in Texas and the Northeast of the United States.

Butler Capital is a capital placement and advisory firm focused on alternative investment funds. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)