Affan Butt leaves UBS for boutique Code Advisors
May 28, 2012

Affan Butt leaves UBS for boutique Code Advisors

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Affan Butt has left UBS after nine years to open a London office for Code Advisors, a San Francisco-based technology advisory firm that recently secured backing from JP Morgan.

Butt said he will start his new role later in the summer and that he may recruit a small London team for Code, which was established in 2010 by Quincy Smith, Michael Marquez and Fred Davis, son of record mogul Clive Davis.

Earlier this month, Code announced that JP Morgan had made a $25 million investment in the firm.

Butt was a managing director in UBS’s technology, media and telecoms team responsible for technology clients in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A UBS spokesman confirmed his departure from the bank.

