FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Buwog records first-quarter FFO of 21.9 million euro
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Austria's Buwog records first-quarter FFO of 21.9 million euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate company Buwog recorded recurring funds from operations (FFO) of 21.9 million euros ($27.76 million) in the first quarter of 2014/15, it said on Monday.

Buwog reiterated its forecast for full-year funds from operations of 75 million euros. Buwog did not publish directly comparative figures for the first quarter on Monday as it was only floated in its current form in April.

Shareholders in Austria’s Immofinanz this year approved a spin-off of an initial 51 percent of Buwog to separate Buwog’s portfolio of German and Austrian homes from Immofinanz’ eastern European commercial assets.

1 US dollar = 0.7889 euro Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.