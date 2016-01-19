UPDATE 1-Austrian property company Buwog expands in Berlin, Vienna

(Adds detail on timing of projects)

VIENNA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group Buwog is investing a further 400 million euros ($435 million) in Berlin and Vienna as part of a focus on residential properties in Germany and its home market.

Buwog has recently bought or secured plots in the two capital cities for development projects, including the new riverside Spree Quarter in southeastern Berlin, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Based on the current status of planning, the new property purchases in Vienna and Berlin will expand Buwog’s development pipeline by around 1,400 residential units to approximately 6,700 units,” Chief Executive Daniel Riedl said in a statement.

Germany’s residential real estate sector has seen rapid consolidation in recent years as firms fight for a slice of a huge market for housing rentals in which scale can help boost profitability.

“The market is currently undergoing a phase in which the purchase of new real estate portfolios in Germany has become extremely difficult as well as expensive or no longer reasonable,” Riedl said in the statement.

Buwog’s project pipeline at the beginning of its financial year in May stood at around 1.5 billion euros, a spokesman said, adding that all its current residential projects were scheduled to be finished within six years.

Typically, around 20 percent of such projects were financed with the company's own money, normally to pay for the land. The development of the flats would normally be financed with debt, he added.