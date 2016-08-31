FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Buwog sees funds from operations grow by a quarter by 2017/18
August 31, 2016 / 5:51 AM / a year ago

Buwog sees funds from operations grow by a quarter by 2017/18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Buwog forecast its headline figure - recurring funds from operations (FFO) - to grow to 124 million euros ($138.24 million) in 2017/18, around a quarter higher than the 2015/16 results it reported on Wednesday.

Boosted by its exposure to a booming German property market, Buwog forecast its recurring FFO to reach 108 million euros in the current financial year and 150 million in 2018/19. ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Tina Bellon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
