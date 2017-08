VIENNA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Buwog reported a 7.5 percent increase in its headline figure - recurring funds from operations (FFO) - helped by its exposure to the German property market.

Recurring FFO reached 27 million euros ($30 million) in the May-July period, the group said on Wednesday.

Buwog confirmed its full-year recurring FFO forecast of at least 108 million euros.