Austrian property group Buwog again raises 2014/15 guidance
March 31, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian property group Buwog again raises 2014/15 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 31 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate company Buwog raised its target for recurring funds from operations (FFO) in 2014/15 to between 88 million euros ($95 million) and 90 million, from its previous goal of 80 to 85 million, it said on Tuesday.

Nine-month recurring FFO reached 71.3 million euros and net profit hit 3.3 million, Buwog said, giving no comparative year-earlier figure. The company was only listed in its current form in April 2014. ($1 = 0.9278 euros) ($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Holmes)

