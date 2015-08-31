Buwog beats guidance, wants to expand in Berlin, northwest Germany

VIENNA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Buwog’s 2014/15 recurring funds from operations (FFO) of 91.7 million euros ($103 million) beat its guidance and the company is interested in further acquisitions in northwest Germany and Berlin, it said on Monday.

For the current financial year, it predicted a further increase in recurring FFO to 98 million euros to 100 million euros. It had predicted recurring FFO in 2014/15 to reach 88 million euros to 90 million euros.