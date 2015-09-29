FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Buwog slightly increases recurring FFO, interest down
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Austria's Buwog slightly increases recurring FFO, interest down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Buwog raised its recurring Funds from Operations (FFO) by 7.3 percent in the first quarter to 23.5 million euros ($26.5 million), it said on Tuesday, reiterating its 2015/16 FFO forecast of 98 million to 100 million euros.

Buwog, which was hit by unfavourable interest-rate swaps in the previous financial year, said the average interest on its financial liabilities had fallen to 2.12 percent from 2.26 percent in the first quarter last year. ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.