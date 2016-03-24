Buwog net profit buoyed by higher German evaluations, rents

VIENNA, March 24 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Buwog’s net profit rose to 163.5 million euros ($182.35 million) in the nine months until end-January from 3 million a year earlier, boosted by higher rents and revaluations in its booming German market.

Announcing its nine-month results on Thursday, the company reiterated its forecast for the full 2015/16 financial year of 98-100 million euros, up from just under 92 million the previous year. ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)