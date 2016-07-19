FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Sapinda set to sell newly acquired 19 pct Buwog stake at profit
#Financials
July 19, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Sapinda set to sell newly acquired 19 pct Buwog stake at profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Bookrunner Goldman Sachs says Sapinda Investment intends to sell up to 18.5 million shares in Austrian real estate group Buwog, representing around 18.6 percent of Buwog's share capital

* Sapinda bought stake only last month from Austria's Immofinanz for 19.00 euros ($20.92) per share - a total of around 352 million euros

* Buwog shares closed at 21.69 euros per share on Tuesday, which puts the stake's value at around 401 million euros

* Sapinda intends to sell Buwog shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process, bookrunner says

* Following the transaction, Sapinda will have no residual shareholding in Buwog Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
