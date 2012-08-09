BUYOUTS-Pension giant CalPERS poised to back off venture funds

* About $2.1 billion invested in asset class

* Returns close to zero for a decade

* Buyout funds have done far better

By Gregory Roth and Mark Boslet

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters-BUYOUTS)- The nation’s largest public pension fund, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, appears likely to slash its investments in venture capital in what could be a blow to this still-recovering asset class.

Venture capital has wallowed through nearly a decade of difficult returns and sluggish fundraising. The decision by CalPERS, which as of April 30 had $237 billion under management, to largely abandon new commitments to venture funds will likely prolong the fundraising agony. Over time, however, less money flowing into the asset class could reduce start-up valuations and boost returns.

The pension fund cites several reasons for the proposed move. “One is that venture has been the most disappointing asset class over the past 10 years as far as returns,” said Joe Dear, CalPERS’ chief investment officer. “Second, it’s very difficult for a large fund like CalPERS to gain access to the best venture partners in the size that makes a difference to our performance.”

The pension fund this year has about $2.1 billion in venture capital assets, or 6 percent of a $34 billion private-equity portfolio that includes buyout, distressed debt and mezzanine funds. The new plan, which will be debated at an investment committee meeting on August 13, would cut that allocation to less than 1 percent.

If adopted, the plan would make good on hints CalPERS has dropped over the past year that it wants to step away from venture capital, despite the state being home to Silicon Valley. Whether that means sales of venture investments already in its portfolio is not clear. The fund’s venture capital portfolio has “little upside remaining,” according to a report to be submitted to the investment board.

Over the last decade, venture capital has been the worst performing asset classes in CalPERS’ private equity portfolio. It has delivered a net return of 0.0 percent, according to June 30, 2012 pension fund data. Part of the poor performance stems from the continuing fallout from the dot-com bust, which saddled many venture funds with negative returns. Performance was hurt again by the recent financial crisis, which had an impact on almost all asset classes.

In the past year or so, venture returns have improved as IPO activity has risen. Still, venture capital has fared poorly relative to other asset classes at CalPERS. Buyout funds, which represent 57 percent of CalPERS’ private-equity portfolio, have produced average annual returns of 15.4 percent over the last 10 years, while credit-related investments, another big CalPERS investment focus, generated 14.1 percent annual returns.

Venture capital is the stuff of fairytale riches, helping to finance fabled companies such as Apple, Facebook , Google, Twitter and eBay. Most venture-backed firms don’t blossom into multibillion-dollar Goliaths. But they still can produce astronomical returns for investors, and the competition to get in venture funds managed by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Sequoia Capital, and Andreessen Horowitz is fierce.

It is difficult to gauge the impact of CalPERS’ plan. Fundraising has been tough in venture capital this year, with just $11.2 billion raised through June. If other large pensions were to follow CalPERS’ lead, it is likely that the pot of money VC funds can access would get smaller.