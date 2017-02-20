BUZZ-British energy supplier Centrica launches new innovation arm

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - * British energy supplier Centrica said on Monday it has created a new venture called Centrica Innovations (CI) to identify and accelerate new technologies. * CI will deliver a new venture fund to invest in start-ups. Up 100 million pounds ($125 million) will be invested over the next five years. * CI will complement Centrica's existing business. It will identify and invest in technologies and ideas to deliver new products and services to its customers. * Europe's biggest energy companies have ploughed more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) into startups, according to Reuters calculations. ($1 = 0.8018 pounds) (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by Nina Chestney)