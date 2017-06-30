** China will ban sales of general diesel - diesel fuel used by tractors, ships rather than automobiles - with sulphur content of higher than 50 parts per millions (ppm), effective July 1, as part of a broader government push to clean up the air, according to the National Development & Reform Commission.

** Some areas will be encouraged to start supplying general diesel with maximum sulphur content of 10 ppm.

** Petrol stations are required to mark clearly grades of diesel fuel to differentiate automotive diesel from general diesel.

Source text: here (Reporting by Chen Aizhu)