** Citigroup strategists back LVMH, Michelin
and Publicis as among its favoured Paris
stocks to act as hedges against French election risk
** Citi says those cos have relatively high exposure to US &
attractive fundamentals, which should help offset any pressures
in France caused by uncertainty ahead of French presidential
vote (first round due in April and second round in May)
** "Owning UK and European stocks with attractive
fundamentals and high US exposure gives participation in equity
bull base case, while protecting against politically driven
(risk)," Citi says
** Citi notes that "for now, European politics remains the
hand-brake on European equities," with the European equity risk
premium relatively high, but adds it does not expect far-right
leader Marine Le Pen to win the French vote and that European
stocks should rally as political tail risks ease off
** "We have highlighted an unusual and aggressive gap in
European equities between high confidence in the region's
economy (e.g. PMIs) and low confidence in the region's equity
markets (net outflows)"
** "Investor concerns over European political risks largely
explain the 'gap'. We think that this gap closes in 2017 as
high-level political risks pass unrealized, e.g. Le Pen does not
become President in France, and investors return to European
equities"
