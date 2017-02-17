** Citigroup strategists back LVMH, Michelin and Publicis as among its favoured Paris stocks to act as hedges against French election risk

** Citi says those cos have relatively high exposure to US & attractive fundamentals, which should help offset any pressures in France caused by uncertainty ahead of French presidential vote (first round due in April and second round in May)

** "Owning UK and European stocks with attractive fundamentals and high US exposure gives participation in equity bull base case, while protecting against politically driven (risk)," Citi says

** Citi notes that "for now, European politics remains the hand-brake on European equities," with the European equity risk premium relatively high, but adds it does not expect far-right leader Marine Le Pen to win the French vote and that European stocks should rally as political tail risks ease off

** "We have highlighted an unusual and aggressive gap in European equities between high confidence in the region's economy (e.g. PMIs) and low confidence in the region's equity markets (net outflows)"

** "Investor concerns over European political risks largely explain the 'gap'. We think that this gap closes in 2017 as high-level political risks pass unrealized, e.g. Le Pen does not become President in France, and investors return to European equities"

