4 months ago
BUZZ-Eli Lilly: Gets cancer drug data-boost ahead of Q1 report
#Hot Stocks
April 24, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 4 months ago

BUZZ-Eli Lilly: Gets cancer drug data-boost ahead of Q1 report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Lilly shares up 1.3 pct Monday after positive data on breast cancer drug, but vols muted ahead of Q1 report due on Tuesday

** Lilly says interim data showed its combination breast cancer drug met main goal of late-stage study

** Data sets stage for marketing approval later 2017 and potential commercialization in 2018, Credit Suisse says

** About 1.7 mln LLY shares traded vs 25-day moving avg of 3.7 mln

** Lilly has reported disappointing data on Alzheimer's medicine in Nov and on last week said FDA declined to approve its arthritis drug

** Investors are banking on stable of new products to propel its earnings above peers over next several years; Lilly due to report Q1 results on Tuesday

** LLY's roughly 22 pct gain since the Alzheimer's setback in Nov is triple the 7.3 pct rise in NYSE Arca Pharma index over same period reut.rs/2p9VyRr

