an hour ago
BUZZ-Floating unit for Ichthys LNG project sails away -Inpex
#Energy
July 19, 2017 / 12:20 AM / an hour ago

BUZZ-Floating unit for Ichthys LNG project sails away -Inpex

1 Min Read

** Inpex Corp says a massive floating component for Inpex Corp's $37 billion Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia sailed on Tuesday from the South Korean shipyard where it was built

** Floating production, storage and offloading unit will be towed to the Ichthys gas-condensate field approximately 5,600 km (3,500 miles) from Okpo, South Korea, in about a month, after which it is scheduled to undergo hook-up

** The key facility for the project, which is 336 metres long and 59 metres wide, will temporarily store condensate separated and produced by the offshore central processing facility and offload the condensate to buyers’ tankers and will be operational for 40 years, Inpex said in a statement (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

