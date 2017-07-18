BUZZ-Goldman Sachs Group Inc: Bond trading revenue slumps

1 Min Read
** Shares of the Wall Street bank down 1.2 pct at $226.55 premarket
** Q2 bond trading revenue plummets 40 pct; worst qtr for segment since Q4 2015
** Echoes weak bond trading reported by JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citi
** But Goldman's Q2 EPS, revenue beat analysts' estimates
** Rival Morgan Stanley scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday
** Up to Monday's close, Goldman's stock had fallen 4.3 pct this year, significantly underperforming the 9.4 pct rise in Dow Jones Industrial Average index