BUZZ-Japan's Japex starts steam injection in oil sands project

** Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd. (JAPEX) said it started steam injection into the oil sands layer on Friday for start-up of its Hangingstone oil sands expansion project in Alberta, Canada

** Bitumen production is expected to start around the middle of the year as scheduled, and output is expected to gradually increase and reach 20,000 barrels per day by mid-2018 - Japex

** A Japex subsidiary in February completed the construction work on the Central Processing Facility, the company says