FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BUZZ-Japan's Japex starts steam injection in oil sands project
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 2, 2017 / 3:24 AM / 4 months ago

BUZZ-Japan's Japex starts steam injection in oil sands project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd. (JAPEX) said it started steam injection into the oil sands layer on Friday for start-up of its Hangingstone oil sands expansion project in Alberta, Canada

** Bitumen production is expected to start around the middle of the year as scheduled, and output is expected to gradually increase and reach 20,000 barrels per day by mid-2018 - Japex

** A Japex subsidiary in February completed the construction work on the Central Processing Facility, the company says

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.