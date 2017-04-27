BUZZ-Japan's Mitsui to buy stake in Russian drugmaker R-Pharm

** Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd says it has agreed to buy an about 10 percent stake in R-Pharm from the Russian drugmaker's founder Alexey Repik

** Deal is worth more than $200 million and is expected to close in the autumn, Mitsui spokeswoman says

** "Mitsui will contribute to the growth of R-Pharm and the development of the Russian and CIS pharmaceutical market by using its networks to accelerate R-Pharm's in-licensing of new drugs from foreign pharmaceutical manufacturers, and by helping R-Pharm to achieve further improvements in its manufacturing technology," the Tokyo-based company says in a statement