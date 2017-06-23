** Rough week for online fashion retailers after Amazon
unveiled plans to launch its low-on-hassle, high-on-incentives
shopping service, Prime Wardrobe (PW)
** JD Sports Fashion -10.5% from pre-PW launch, with
Zalando -c8%, ASOS -c6% and Boohoo
-5.6%
** Extra mile: Many online retailers do free returns, but
Prime Wardrobe lets people try on clothes, shoes & accessories
before actually buying and offers higher discounts for larger
number of items
** Allianz Global Investors' Matthew Hall calls this one of
more serious competitive threats to have faced a company like
ASOS (AllianzGI ASOS shareholder)
** "Even though it's got own branded products and loyal
following, this is a concern," Hall says, referring to ASOS
** Part catalyst for JD Sports big decline: lack of own
brands, per PM
** Credit Suisse says biggest danger from Amazon Fashion to
European e-commerce is not so much that it acts as a direct
competitor, but that it continually resets consumer expectations
for service levels
** CS sees PW (if launches in Europe) in that light
** In June 21 note, Morgan Stanley says PW discount (for
purchases of >3 items, customers will get 10% discount &
purchases of >5 items a 20% discount) as the potentially more
damaging part of the news for Zalando
** It could lead to higher value customers shifting wallet
share to Amazon on the expectation of discounts, per broker
** Debenhams and Next down 3% since before
PW news broke
(RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)