BUZZ-Rexam shares fizzle on broker downgrade, Russia concern

July 17 (Reuters) - ** Beverage can maker Rexam’s shares fall as much as 3.36 percent after U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian companies and Deutsche Bank downgrades the stock, traders say

** Stock is top percentage loser on the London blue-chip FTSE-100 index on Thursday morning, down 3 percent at 520 pence

** According to MSCI Economic Exposure estimates from March, Rexam has a 6.79 percent exposure to Russia

** Deutsche Bank analyst cuts rating on Rexam’s stock to “hold” from “buy”

** “We have concerns about the (impact of) rising aluminum premium in Europe, which Rexam currently is unable to pass through to customers”, Deutsche Bank analyst Debbie Jones says in a note

** Trader says bulk of selling linked to downgrade but says that Russia sanctions will have short-term impact on share price