2 months ago
BUZZ-Shares in OHL Mexico jump after state elections
June 5, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 2 months ago

BUZZ-Shares in OHL Mexico jump after state elections

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 5 (Reuters) - ** Shares in OHL Mexico OHLMEX.MX rise by as much as 9.5 pct

** Mexico's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) headed for narrow win over leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) in a key state election on Sunday, according to the latest returns.

** Lopez Obrador and other opposition leaders have accused OHL Mexico of helping to finance the PRI in the State of Mexico, allegations the company has rejected.

** Preliminary results showed the PRI's gubernatorial candidate Alfredo del Mazo beating MORENA's contender in a tight race.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.