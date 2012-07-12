FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Buzzard oilfield output fell on glitch-traders
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Buzzard oilfield output fell on glitch-traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The output of North Sea Buzzard oilfield fell to as low as about 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) earlier this week, traders said on Thursday.

“There was a problem and output fell quite a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday,” a trader said.

It was not clear if the output has recovered to its normal rate of 200,000 bpd yet.

Operator Nexen was not immediately available to comment.

Buzzard is the UK’s largest oilfield and feeds into Forties stream, which is used for the dated Brent benchmark for pricing of two thirds of global crude oil.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.