UK's Buzzard oilfield to shut for two weeks in Q3 -Suncor
April 30, 2013 / 5:25 PM / in 4 years

UK's Buzzard oilfield to shut for two weeks in Q3 -Suncor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - The North Sea’s Buzzard oilfield will shut for two weeks of annual maintenance in the third quarter of this year, Suncor Energy said on Tuesday.

In its first quarter earnings presentation, the Canadian company, which has a 29.9 percent stake in Buzzard, listed its planned maintenance, but did not say when exactly the maintenance would take place.

However, the Forties Pipeline System will be down for five days of maintenance from Aug. 1 and traders commented that in the past, annual maintenance has been undertaken at the Buzzard oilfield at the same time.

Buzzard is the biggest contributor to the Forties crude stream and has a maximum operating capacity of some 210,000 barrels per day.

