North Sea Buzzard oilfield output returned to normal-traders
#Market News
July 13, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

North Sea Buzzard oilfield output returned to normal-traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The output of the North Sea Buzzard oilfield returned to its normal rate on Thursday, having fallen sharply in the previous two days, traders said on Friday.

Buzzard is the UK’s largest oilfield, normally pumping about 200,000 barrels of oil per day. It feeds into the Forties stream, which is used for the dated Brent benchmark for pricing of two thirds of global crude oil.

The pumping rate fell to as low as about 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Tuesday and Wednesday due to technical glitches.

Operator Nexen did not respond to an email query.

