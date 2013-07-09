Buzzi Unicem completes 200 mln euro bond placement

MILAN, July 9 (Reuters) - Italian cement maker Buzzi Unicem said on Tuesday it had successfully completed the placement of equity-linked bonds for 200 million euros ($257.29 million).

The placement could be raised by a further 20 million euros if the over-allotment option is exercised, it added.

The bonds will pay an annual coupon of 1.375 percent, payable every six months in arrear.

The initial conversion price was set at 15.986 euros, a premium of 35 percent over the average weighted price of Buzzi’s shares between launch and pricing of the bonds.