UPDATE 1-Buzzi places 350 mln euros 6-yr bond

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italian cement maker Buzzi Unicem placed at par 350 million euros ($454.6 million) of a six-year bond which will pay a fixed rate annual coupon of 6.25 percent.

Bids were 4.25 times the final amount, the company said in a statement on Friday. The issue aims at diversifying funding sources and lengthening the average maturity of its debt.

The yield was indicated in the area of 6.375-6.5 percent when books opened. ($1 = 0.7699 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes)