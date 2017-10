MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Buzzi Unicem, Italy’s biggest cement maker by market value, said on Friday it posted a 7.7 percent rise in its net earnings for the first half thanks to a good recovery in emerging markets sales.

Earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 197.2 million euros compared with 183.1 million euros posted in the same period last year.

The company forecasted full year operating results in line with the previous year.