Buzzi sees flat op profit after 2011 rise
March 30, 2012

Buzzi sees flat op profit after 2011 rise

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Buzzi Unicem, Italy’s biggest cement maker by market value, reported an 11 percent rise in core profits on Friday and said it expected the operating result to be similar this year, helped by a strong rise in demand in emerging countries and Central Europe.

Buzzi said higher profitability in emerging economies, a stable situation in Central Europe, a possible recovery in the United States and continuing difficulties in Italy would lead to operating results similar to those of 2011.

The group made a net profit of 26.4 million euros ($35 million) last year, after a loss of 63.5 million euros in 2010, while core earnings rose 11 percent to 429.4 million euros. It proposed a dividend of 0.05 euros per ordinary and savings shares. Analysts expected a 0.04 euro payout.

Shares in Buzzi were up 1.9 percent at 9.06 euros by 1345 GMT. The Italian blue-chip index was up 0.22 percent. ($1 = 0.7532 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

